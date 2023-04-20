Decisions of the organisational meeting of Harvia Plc’s Board of Directors

English Finnish

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

20 April 2023 at 3.00 p.m. EEST





Olli Liitola was elected Chair and Heiner Olbrich Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at the Board of Directors’ organising meeting that took place today after Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting.

Board of Directors elected from among its members Hille Korhonen (Chair), Anders Holmén and Heiner Olbrich as members of the Audit Committee.

Independence of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors assessed the independence of its members in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020 for listed companies. All members of the Board of Directors are independent of the company and its major shareholders.





HARVIA PLC





