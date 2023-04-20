DPAA Joins Prebid.org

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPAA, the global trade marketing association driving the growth and digitization of out-of-home media (OOH) and its growing role in today’s omnichannel mix announced it has joined Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions. DPAA provides a forum for global collaboration between digital networks, ad tech firms, research companies, content providers, media agencies and advertisers. As a member, DPAA will provide leadership resources to bolster Prebid’s key Digital Out of Home (DOOH) initiatives.



“We’re excited to become members of the Prebid community as it will open up more opportunities to support our mission to further grow the OOH industry,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. “As Vice Chair of the DOOH Taskforce, which is focused on enhancing the Prebid framework with DOOH support and designing what the DOOH format looks like in that framework, I look forward to collaborating with our peers within the Prebid community and contributing insights to further best practices across the industry.”

“I’m pleased to welcome DPAA as a member of Prebid.org to reinforce our important OOH initiatives,” said Mike Racic, President at Prebid.org. “We look forward to working collaboratively with them and leveraging their knowledge as we work to guide the industry toward a more standardized future.”

Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of over 60 members, representing exchanges, publishers, buyers and third-party developers dedicated to creating standardized solutions for programmatic advertising. Prebid.org manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, and Prebid Server, as well as projects focused on Identity, Video and Native. Prebid is set to host its inaugural invite-only summit in New York City this October which will gather industry leaders, including Barry Frey, to discuss the future of a privacy oriented and ad-supported digital ecosystem.

About DPAA

DPAA is the global trade marketing association, driving the growth and digitization of out-of-home (OOH) media and its growing role in the Omnichannel mix. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits, including a wide array of products. DPAA offers members an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification of news; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem by connecting DOOH networks, brands, agencies, ad tech and others.

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

