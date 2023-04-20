Earth Day 2023: Investing in the Environment

34% say that sustainability is very important when considering which household brands and products to buy, an increase from 27% in 2022.



Sustainability and dedication to social and environmental change is more important to younger generations (Millennials and Gen Z), Southerners, non-white respondents, and parents.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform, today released the results from its annual Earth Day survey on attitudes towards sustainability and the environment. Among those surveyed, 72% take sustainability very or moderately seriously and have made changes in purchasing and behaviors, especially younger and higher income respondents.

Key Findings:

What’s your Corporate Social Responsibility Cause? 44% of respondents say the environment and sustainability rank as the most important aspect of corporate social responsibility, followed by company diversity and fair labor practices (33%).

44% of respondents say the environment and sustainability rank as the most important aspect of corporate social responsibility, followed by company diversity and fair labor practices (33%). Shop Sustainably. 78% say they are willing to pay more for products with environmental/sustainable/charitable benefits, an increase from 76% in 2022. Consumers are willing to pay more for benefits that are environmentally sustainable (41%) and organic (35%), and for companies dedicated to social and environmental change (29%) and fair trade (29%).

78% say they are willing to pay more for products with environmental/sustainable/charitable benefits, an increase from 76% in 2022. Consumers are willing to pay more for benefits that are environmentally sustainable (41%) and organic (35%), and for companies dedicated to social and environmental change (29%) and fair trade (29%). Charitable Donations or Volunteering? If given the choice to work for a company that A.) gives you paid time off each year to volunteer in person for a cause of your choice or B.) gives you an annual stipend to use to make donations to a charity of your choice, 54% of respondents would choose A.

If given the choice to work for a company that gives you paid time off each year to volunteer in person for a cause of your choice gives you an annual stipend to use to make donations to a charity of your choice, 54% of respondents would choose A. Sustainability and Advertising: Friends or Foes? When viewing advertisements (on TV, online, social media, outdoors, in the mail, etc.), 55% say they'll pay very or somewhat close attention to social responsibility and sustainability emphasis in advertising, an increase from 39% in 2022.

When viewing advertisements (on TV, online, social media, outdoors, in the mail, etc.), 55% say they'll pay very or somewhat close attention to social responsibility and sustainability emphasis in advertising, an increase from 39% in 2022. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. As compared with 2022, more respondents say they have started taking action across almost all environmental and sustainable behaviors this year. Some of the top behavior changes are limiting the use of single-use kitchen supplies such as straws, baggies, paper towels (27%), limiting the use of plastic grocery bags (26%), limiting the use of sandwich bags (25%), and only using refillable water bottles (23%). Composting is on the rise, with 17% starting to compost this year compared with 11% in 2022.

As compared with 2022, more respondents say they have started taking action across almost all environmental and sustainable behaviors this year. Some of the top behavior changes are limiting the use of single-use kitchen supplies such as straws, baggies, paper towels (27%), limiting the use of plastic grocery bags (26%), limiting the use of sandwich bags (25%), and only using refillable water bottles (23%). Composting is on the rise, with 17% starting to compost this year compared with 11% in 2022. Sustainable Diet Choices. 43% say that the environment and sustainability factor into their daily food choices, an increase from 39% in 2022.

43% say that the environment and sustainability factor into their daily food choices, an increase from 39% in 2022. Earth Day Awareness. 22% say they plan to do something for Earth Day to demonstrate support for environmental protection, especially younger respondents.



Prodege conducted this online survey using their AI-Enabled DIY programming solution, Pollfish on April 6, 2023 among 1,000 respondents representative of US General Population with +/-3% margin of error.

