Mobiquity Technologies Enhances Real-Time Bidding with AI-Powered Ad Targeting

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, announces the integration of advanced AI-powered ad targeting technology into its ATOS 2.0 solution. This enhancement will enable advertisers to optimize their ad placements in real-time, ensuring greater precision and improved campaign performance across multiple platforms.



Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, stated, "Our team has been working diligently to bring the power of AI to our ATOS 2.0 solution, and we believe that this new addition will revolutionize the way advertisers approach real-time bidding. By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, our platform can analyze vast amounts of data to make intelligent decisions, ultimately driving better results for our clients."

The innovative AI-powered ad targeting technology offers several key benefits to advertisers, including:

Enhanced targeting accuracy: The AI algorithms analyze user behavior, interests, and preferences to deliver highly targeted ads that resonate with the audience, resulting in increased engagement and higher conversion rates. Improved ROI: By optimizing ad placements in real-time, advertisers can reduce ad waste and ensure that their marketing budget is utilized more efficiently, leading to a higher return on investment. Cross-channel compatibility: The AI-powered ad targeting technology is compatible with various advertising channels and formats, enabling advertisers to create a cohesive and consistent advertising strategy across multiple mediums. Data-driven insights: The AI technology not only optimizes ad placements but also provides valuable insights and recommendations to help advertisers refine their marketing strategies and make more informed decisions. Scalability: The advanced AI-driven technology allows advertisers to easily scale their campaigns to reach a wider audience without compromising on targeting accuracy or performance.



As AdTech experts, Mobiquity Technologies is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in the industry. The integration of AI-driven ad targeting technology into the ATOS 2.0 solution is a testament to the company's dedication to providing advertisers with cutting-edge tools and solutions that drive better results.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

