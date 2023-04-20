BairesDev Named Organization of the Year in 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, has been awarded at the Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards as Organization of the Year in recognition of their commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

The company is transforming the customer experience by providing customized software solutions that meet their unique needs segmenting new clients by region and company type. These solutions propel growth and profitability for clients while their personalized client support initiatives maintain BairesDev's excellent customer satisfaction scores.

"We are honored to receive this award. We understand the unique journey of each of our clients and strive to deliver personalized support that is tailored to their industry, location, and company size. We are especially proud that 20% of our new partnerships come from direct referrals, which is a clear indication of the trust and loyalty that we have earned by making our customers the center of everything we do." said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev's CEO and Co-Founder.

In 2022, BairesDev reported an average customer satisfaction score of 9.1/10 and an average NPS® of over 60, positioning the company in the 90th percentile, which is considered "Excellent" according to NPS Benchmark for Mid-Market B2B IT companies. In 2022, BairesDev added 227 clients across various industries in the US alone. The company also reached a 4.9/5 score on Clutch .

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "We are honored to recognize BairesDev as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrates companies and organizations that provide superior customer service and develop tools to help others find success. The awards were given to consultants, outsourcing partners, and technology providers for exceptional performance in the past 12 months.

About BairesDev

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world's largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR. BairesDev's 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries. Join BairesDev's team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com. Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

