Proterra Announces Appointment of Dustin Goodwin as Chief Information Officer

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the appointment of Dustin Goodwin as Chief Information Officer (CIO). As Proterra’s Chief Information Officer, Dustin joins the company’s Leadership Team and will oversee all information technology (IT) programs and systems across the organization.

“Dustin is an accomplished, senior IT executive with deep experience leading organizations through technology transformations. We’re delighted to welcome a leader with his skillsets to our company as we continue scaling to meet the exciting opportunities ahead for Proterra,” said Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce.

“Proterra is powering the switch to an all-electric future and I’m thrilled to join the team at this exciting moment for commercial vehicle electrification. Along with Proterra’s world-class IT team, I’m excited to help advance the company’s mission and drive even greater operational excellence through IT innovations and efficiencies,” said Dustin Goodwin, Proterra CIO.

Prior to joining Proterra, Dustin served as CIO of Icahn Enterprises where he led technology and cybersecurity operations for a $20B AUM investment firm and privately held companies across multiple industries. Dustin previously held leadership positions in information technology with the Royal Bank of Canada, the Blackstone Group, Cisco Systems, and Citigroup.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

