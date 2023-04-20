BioAdaptives, Inc. Announces Intention to Spin off Its Livestock Impact Division as a Wholly-owned Subsidiary With Further Expansion in Botanical Drug Development and Animal Health Markets

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the intention to spin off its Livestock Impact Division as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The new company will continue to develop and market natural supplements for performance animals and pets, but will expand its activities globally to include botanical drugs for both veterinary and human use.

According to Straits Research, “The global botanical drug market size was valued at USD 163 million in 2021 and is expected to be valued at USD 3221 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period -2022 to 2030. Further, the presence of favorable regulatory scenarios in some prominent countries like India, Australia, and South Korea has created a growth opportunity for The Global Botanical Drugs Market. The governments of the various developed and developing countries have undertaken initiatives to promote and support the development of natural drugs, which has increased the availability of the same in the different healthcare systems globally. Countries like Australia, South Korea, Nigeria, and India, have constantly been promoting the utilization of natural resources and substances for the treatment and curing of chronic diseases. The World Health Organization also advocates the usage of botanical drugs by investing largely in its research and developments.”

Edward Jacobs, M.D.,CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., comments, “The strategic recent additions of Dr. Yaguang Liu, LY Research, and Dr. David Allen, President of the American Botanical Drug Association to our Board of Directors, significantly increases our ability to explore the global opportunity related to botanical drugs. As a holder of 32 patents and a renowned botanical drug expert, Dr. Liu can provide key scientific insight in this emerging market. Dr. Allen’s intimate knowledge of global supplements and botanical drug markets greatly enhances our ability to achieve our goals. We anticipate that the experienced leadership of both Dr. Liu and Dr. David Allen, will be especially beneficial in accelerating the progress of the new Livestock Impact entity.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans and Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All-in-One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About LY Research Corporation

LY Research Corporation is a privately owned company founded by Dr. Yaguang Liu in New Jersey. The Company is mainly engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of botanical drug products and nutraceuticals in China, Europe, and the U.S. Within the past decade, LY Research and its owner, Dr. Liu has received 32 patents from the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office for safe natural botanicals, used for treatment of Alzheimer’s, Cardiovascular, Myopia and other conditions. Dr. Liu was born and educated in the People’s Republic of China. He graduated from Fudan University, Shanghai and had been a visiting Professor at the Department of Medicine of the University of Chicago. He established the Molecular Medicine Institute in China and was a director of this institute. He has authored four books: (1) An Investigation of the Combined Theories of Chinese and Western Medicines from the Angle of Molecular Biology; (2) Molecular Biology in Heart Disease; (3) Principles of Theoretical Medicine; and (4) Natural Science and the Theory of Chinese Medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com