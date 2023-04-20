Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman to Host Business Update Webcast

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI), a developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that CEO Brian Goodman will host a webcast for GMGI shareholders and investors on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 4:00pm EDT.

Mr. Goodman’s presentation will provide a corporate overview and include business updates on GMGI’s B2C segments, RKings Competitions and MEXPLAY, and discuss the company’s progress in completing the MeridianBet Group acquisition. The webcast will include a Q&A session in which participants can submit questions to Mr. Goodman.

Please register for the webcast at https://ceoroadshow.com/gmgi-webcast

The webcast will be powered by CEO Roadshow and will be available for replay under the INVESTORS tab of the company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as “estimate,” “expects,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “forecast,” “likely,” “will,” “target” or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to obtain additional gaming licenses; the ability of the Company to manage growth; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and the available funding for such acquisitions; disruptions caused by acquisitions; dilution caused by fund raising, the conversion of outstanding preferred stock and/or acquisitions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company’s expectations for future growth, revenues, and profitability; the Company’s expectations regarding future plans and timing thereof; the Company’s reliance on its management; the fact that the Company’s chief executive officer has voting control over the Company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns, recessions, increases in interest rates and inflation, and market conditions, decreases in discretionary spending and therefore demand for our products, and increases in the cost of capital, related thereto, among other affects thereof, on the Company’s operations and prospects; the Company's ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the Company to compete in its market; the Company’s lack of effective internal controls; dilution caused by efforts to obtain additional financing; the effect of current and future regulation, the Company’s ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations and changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the Company's programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Transition Report on Form 10-K for the nine month transition period ended October 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. These reports are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Connect with us:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/GMGI_Official

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/

Golden Matrix Group

Contact: Scott Yan

Contact: ir@goldenmatrix.com



