Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Michigan

FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Michigan have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters .



According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Michigan are forecast to reach approximately 25 MW in 2023, representing an 18 percent increase from 2020. Additionally, residential battery deployments in Michigan are expected to grow over two-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Michigan homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to produce their own energy and fight back against the rising cost of electricity,” said Mark Hagerty, president at Michigan Solar Solutions. “The IQ8-based Enphase Energy System gives homeowners more energy independence using some of the most reliable and safe technology available.”

“We love working with Enphase because of their shared dedication to quality and customer service when helping homeowners make the decision to go solar,” said William Held, owner of Strawberry Solar. “The Enphase Energy System, complete with the Enphase mobile app, gives our customers the utmost control over how they source their electricity and enjoy the benefits of a flexible, efficient home energy system.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions when pairing Enphase IQ™ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 Microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Our customers want a home energy system that can maximize savings and provide reliable power without issues,” said James Jacobs, owner of North Coast Solar. “With Enphase’s IQ8-based home energy system, homeowners can make and use their own clean energy while monitoring it every step of the way from their mobile app, giving them the ultimate peace of mind.”

“We’re lucky to work with the leading solar installers across Michigan to provide homeowners with high-quality and reliable home energy products like the IQ8 Microinverter,” said Ken Fong, vice president of sales, North America, at Enphase Energy. “Together, we are driving the transition to clean energy with best-in-class customer service and enabling energy independence at a time when it’s needed most.”

