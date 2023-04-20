United Lithium Announces 4,000 Metre Diamond Drill Program at Bergby Lithium Project, Sweden

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drill crews have mobilized to the Bergby Lithium Project (“Bergby” or the “Project”) to commence a 4,000 metre (“m”) diamond drill program. Bergby is a 100% owned district-scale hard rock lithium project covering 10,828 hectares (“ha”) near the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in Central Sweden. The Project is characterized by the presence of LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) enriched-type granitic pegmatites.



Highlights:

4,000 m diamond drill program spread over 50 holes

Further drill testing known lithium-bearing pegmatites that remain open along strike and/or at depth

Drill test other spodumene outcrops that have been identified on the Project

Additional mapping and sampling to identify more potential outcrops

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director stated, “We are excited to recommence drilling at the fully funded Bergby lithium project. Bergby is located in one of Europe’s top mining jurisdictions and enjoys world class infrastructure including port, rail, highway and power access. Initial results from the 9,000 m drill program completed in 2022 demonstrated very positive results including 47.75 m of 1.34% Li 2 O (see news release dated January 26, 2022). We await the remainder of the assay results from this program and anticipate these will be announced in the coming weeks. The proposed 2023 drill program will further define known lithium mineralization and drill test several outcrops of spodumene rich pegmatite.”

“Europe has a goal to become the first carbon neutral continent. EV’s and domestic lithium mine supply are important ingredients to support that goal. The Bergby Project presents an opportunity to develop into an important source to help meet the European Union’s goal of local mine supply of lithium.”

2023 Diamond Drill Program

The diamond drill program comprises a proposed 4,000 m spread over approximately 50 holes that will be completed by Ludvika BorrTeknik AB, of Sweden. The program design incorporates the findings from previous exploration activities and has two main objectives. Firstly, to further define known lithium-bearing pegmatites through drilling along strike, testing for potential parallel zones and down dip mineralization. Secondly, several lithium-bearing outcrops have yet to be drill tested and are primary targets to potentially expand known mineralization. The program is expected to conclude by the end of July 2023. Assay results will be announced once received and reviewed. To date 11,000 m of drilling in 130 holes have been completed at the Project with assay results pending for approximately 60 holes.

The 2023 drill program is fully funded following the completion of a $7 million private placement earlier this year.





Figure 1 – Bergby Lithium Project Drill Targets

Top Grade Over Width Bergby Drill Holes to Date:

1.34% Li 2 O over 47.75 m (from 2.25 m) in hole BBY21069* at target “B”

(from 2.25 m) in hole BBY21069* at target “B” 1.14% Li 2 O over 18.8 m (from 17.9 m) in hole BBY17016** at target “A”

(from 17.9 m) in hole BBY17016** at target “A” 1.12% Li 2 O over 19.45m (from 13.55m) in hole BBY17020*** at target “A”

(from 13.55m) in hole BBY17020*** at target “A” 1.00% Li 2 O over 16.35m (from 15.75m) in hole BBY17015** at target “A”

* https://unitedlithium.com/united-lithium-corp-intersects-recently-discovered-spodumene-bearing-pegmatite-in-9-holes/

** https://leadingedgematerials.com/leading-edge-materials-intersects-further-lithium-mineralization-at-shallow-depth-at-bergby-sweden/

*** https://leadingedgematerials.com/leading-edge-materials-intersects-thickest-interval-of-lithium-mineralization-at-bergby-sweden/

Location

The Bergby Lithium Project consists of eight exploration licenses covering 10,828 ha located near the Gulf of Bothnia coast in central Sweden. The Project is approximately 200 km North of Stockholm via highway E4 and 25 kilometres north of the city of Gavle. The Project is located within an area of world class mining infrastructure including highway and road access, railway, power and the port of Norsundett. Gavle is a proximal labour and supply hub. Furthermore, Bergby is near the world famous Woxna Graphite Mine and the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory.

Management Changes

The Company also announces the appointment of Chris Cairns as Chief Financial Officer, and Rona Sellers as Corporate Secretary effective April 18, 2023. United wishes to thank Faizaan Lalani who has resigned as CFO to focus on other endeavours.

Mr. Cairns, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in Canada, is an accounting and finance professional with over 12 years experience in the finance and mining industry. He brings significant experience in audit, financial reporting, governance, and capital markets and currently also serves as Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Silver Corp. He obtained his designation while working in the audit and assurance group at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), working with numerous Canadian and US-listed mining and exploration companies operating in North America, South America and Mongolia, before leaving to serve in roles as Controller and CFO of two publicly listed exploration mining companies.

Ms. Sellers is an experienced governance professional with more than 12 years of experience in corporate and securities law. She currently serves as the VP of Commercial & Compliance and Corporate Secretary for Apollo Silver Corp. Previously, she held the role of VP Compliance and Corporate Secretary at Maple Gold Mines Ltd. and multiple Corporate Secretarial roles at publicly traded companies listed in Canada and the United States. Ms. Sellers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Simon Fraser University and an LLB from City, University of London.

GREENPEG Conference

United Lithium will be attending and presenting at the "Sourcing The European Energy Transition From Domestic Resources - Vision Or Wishful Thinking?” International Conference in Uppsala, Sweden, April 25-26, 2023. On April 26, United Lithium will provide a tour of the Bergby Lithium Project to more than 50 international Geoscientists and other attendees from five continents who will visit the lithium-rich outcrops in the field and tour the core logging facility. GREENPEG is funded by the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme of the European Union GA 869274.

https://www.greenpeg.eu/

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Schafer, Registered Professional Geologist, Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

