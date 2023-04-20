HOMB’s Balance Sheet Continues to Weather the Storm

| Source: Home BancShares, Inc. Home BancShares, Inc.

Conway, Arkansas, UNITED STATES

CONWAY, Ark., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2023:

MetricQ1 2023Q4 2022Q3 2022Q2 2022Q1 2022
Net income$103.0 million$115.7 million$108.7 million$16.0 million$64.9 million
Total revenue (net)$248.8 million$272.3 million$256.3 million$243.3 million$161.8 million
Income before income taxes$132.9 million$148.4 million$142.0 million$19.3 million$84.9 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR)
(non-GAAP)(1)		$134.1 million$153.4 million$142.0 million$77.9 million$84.9 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)53.43%54.50%55.39%7.92%52.48%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)53.91%56.34%55.39%32.00%52.48%
ROA1.84%1.98%1.81%0.26%1.43%
NIM4.37%4.21%4.05%3.64%3.21%
Purchase accounting accretion$3.2 million$3.5 million$4.6 million$5.2 million$3.1 million
ROE11.70%13.29%12.25%1.78%9.58%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)19.75%22.96%20.93%2.96%15.03%
Diluted earnings per share$0.51$0.57$0.53$0.08$0.40
Non-performing assets to total assets0.33%0.27%0.27%0.25%0.25%
Common equity tier 1 capital13.2%12.9%13.0%12.8%14.9%
Leverage11.4%10.9%10.4%9.8%10.8%
Tier 1 capital13.2%12.9%13.0%12.9%15.5%
Total risk-based capital16.8%16.5%16.7%16.6%21.6%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.00%2.01%2.09%2.11%2.34%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“The strength of Home BancShares’ liquidity and availability provides more than 100% coverage for all uninsured and uncollateralized depositors as of March 31, 2023,” stated John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB. “The strong liquidity of HOMB would have allowed HOMB to pay all uninsured and uncollateralized deposits in excess of the FDIC limits of $250,000 and still have $1.7 billion remaining,” Allison continued.

“We are very proud of the fortress balance sheet we have built at Home BancShares. Home BancShares with its wholly-owned subsidiary Centennial Bank is one of the strongest financial institutions in America. There are only a handful of banks in the country that can make that statement. Our strength and liquidity have put HOMB in an enviable position,” Allison added.

“As the banking environment continues to be volatile, our ability to pay uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at Centennial Bank and deliver strong earnings for our shareholders is nothing less than remarkable,” said Tracy French, President and CEO of Centennial Bank.

Liquidity and Funding Sources

At March 31, 2023, the Company held $2.74 billion in net available internal liquidity. This balance consisted of $2.15 billion in unpledged investment securities which could be used for additional secured borrowing capacity, $407.2 million in cash with the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and $185.9 million in other liquid cash accounts.

Consistent with the Company’s practice of maintaining access to significant external liquidity, the Company had $4.18 billion in net available external liquidity as of March 31, 2023. This included $5.20 billion in available liquidity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), of which $1.80 billion has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $3.40 billion in net available liquidity with the FHLB as of March 31, 2023. The $1.80 billion consisted of $650.0 million in outstanding FHLB advances and $1.15 billion used for pledging purposes. The Company also had access to approximately $677.7 million in liquidity with the FRB as of March 31, 2023. This consisted of $71.8 million available from the Discount Window and $605.9 million available through the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). As of March 31, 2023, the Company also had access to $55.0 million from First National Bankers’ Bank (FNBB), and $45.0 million from other various external sources.

Overall, the Company had $6.92 billion net available liquidity as of March 31, 2023, which consisted of $2.74 billion of net available internal liquidity and $4.18 billion in net available external liquidity. Details on the Company’s available liquidity as of March 31, 2023 is available below.

(in thousands) Total Available Amount Used Net Availability
Internal Sources      
Unpledged investment securities (market value) $2,150,186 $ $2,150,186
Cash at FRB  407,210    407,210
Other liquid cash accounts  185,943    185,943
Total Internal Liquidity  2,743,339    2,743,339
External Sources      
FHLB  5,201,603  1,798,490  3,403,113
FRB Discount Window  71,755    71,755
BTFP (par value)  605,896    605,896
FNBB  55,000    55,000
Other  45,000    45,000
Total External Liquidity  5,979,254  1,798,490  4,180,764
Total Available Liquidity $8,722,593 $1,798,490 $6,924,103

The Company has continued to limit its exposure to uninsured deposits and has been actively monitoring this in light of the current banking environment. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held approximately $7.89 billion in uninsured deposits of which $2.68 billion were collateralized deposits, for a net position of $5.21 billion. This represents approximately 29.9% of total deposits. In addition, net available liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits by $1.71 billion.

(in thousands)As of
March 31, 2023
Uninsured Deposits$7,892,121
Collateralized Deposits 2,683,804
Net Uninsured Position$5,208,317
  
Total Available Liquidity$6,924,103
Net Uninsured Position 5,208,317
Net Available Liquidity in Excess of Uninsured Deposits$1,715,786

In the event the Company’s $5.21 billion net position of uninsured deposits had been called by depositors during the first quarter of 2023, the Company estimates that interest expense would have increased by approximately $64.2 million for the period ended March 31, 2023, assuming the event occurred on January 1, 2023. The outflow of deposits could have been funded through available sources of liquidity. In this event, the Company estimates that it would still have achieved return on average assets (ROA) of 1.21% for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company made the decision to pledge additional investment securities with a market value of $761.5 million in order to increase the Company’s BTFP borrowing capacity by $825.5 million, which represents the par value of the pledged investment securities. This increased the net available liquidity exceeding uninsured deposits by $64.0 million.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 was $103.0 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), was $108.9 million(1), or $0.54 per share(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Our net interest margin was 4.37% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to 4.21% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022. The yield on loans was 6.64% and 6.23% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.11 billion to $14.47 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 1.90% as of March 31, 2023, from 1.45% as of December 31, 2022, while average interest-bearing balances decreased from $12.85 billion to $12.65 billion.

During the first quarter of 2023, there was $2.1 million of event interest income compared to event interest income of $871,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $3.2 million and $3.5 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $35.5 million and $38.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $216.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and $217.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022. This reduction in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, was the result of a $13.1 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $11.7 million increase in interest income. The $13.1 million increase in interest expense was due to a $12.1 million increase in interest expense on deposits and an $802,000 increase in interest expense on FHLB borrowed funds. The increase in interest expense on deposits and FHLB borrowed funds is a result of the rising interest rate environment. The $11.7 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $15.6 million increase in loan interest income and a $1.5 million increase in investment income, partially offset by a $5.4 million decrease in income from interest-bearing balances due from banks. The increase in interest income is a result of the rising interest rate environment as well as an increase in average loan balances during the quarter.

The Company reported $34.2 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023. The most important components of first quarter non-interest income were $11.9 million from other income, $11.9 million from other service charges and fees, $9.8 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.9 million from trust fees, $2.8 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $2.6 million in mortgage lending income and a $1.1 million increase in cash value of life insurance, partially offset by an $11.4 million fair value adjustment for marketable securities. The $11.9 million in other income includes $3.5 million in recoveries on historic losses.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $114.6 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $64.5 million from salaries and employee benefits, $26.2 million in other operating expense, $15.0 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $9.0 million in data processing expenses. For the first quarter of 2023, our efficiency ratio was 44.80%; and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 43.42%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.39 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $14.41 billion at December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $17.45 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $17.94 billion at December 31, 2022. Total assets were $22.52 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $22.88 billion at December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company experienced approximately $22.8 million in loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $94.6 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $2.18 billion at March 31, 2023. Our remaining footprint experienced $73.9 million in organic loan growth and $2.1 million in PPP loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.51% and 0.42% at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.33% and 0.27% at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $3.7 million and $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2023 were $11.2 million, $20.0 million, $26.9 million, $390,000, $2.1 million and $13.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $74.0 million. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 were $11.2 million, $20.2 million, $27.2 million, $390,000, $2.1 million and $13.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $74.5 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $287.2 million at March 31, 2023, or 2.00% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $289.7 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 388.23% and 475.99% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.63 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.53 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of approximately $104.5 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $66.3 million increase in retained earnings and the $49.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which were partially offset by $13.5 million in stock repurchases. Book value per common share was $17.87 at March 31, 2023, compared to $17.33 at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.71(1) at March 31, 2023, compared to $10.17(1) at December 31, 2022.

Office Loan Portfolio Detail

The following charts and graphs provide additional information related to our loan portfolio secured by commercial office space, which represents an aggregate outstanding principal balance of $1.03 billion, or 7.1% of our total loans receivable as of December 31, 2022.

Office Slide 1

Office slide 2

Office slide 3

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 20, 2023. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/775702912. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a2c2eedd&confId=48539. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 716837. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 964704, which will be available until April 27, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations that may result from any future outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625

 
 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
           
 (In thousands)  Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $250,841  $263,893  $268,929  $287,451  $173,134 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  437,213   460,897   1,311,492   2,528,925   3,446,324 
Cash and cash equivalents  688,054   724,790   1,580,421   2,816,376   3,619,458 
Federal funds sold        2,700       
Investment securities - available-for sale, net of allowance for credit losses  3,772,138   4,041,590   4,085,102   3,791,509   2,957,322 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,286,373   1,287,705   1,251,007   1,366,781   499,265 
Total investment securities  5,058,511   5,329,295   5,336,109   5,158,290   3,456,587 
Loans receivable  14,386,634   14,409,480   13,829,311   13,923,873   10,052,714 
Allowance for credit losses  (287,169)  (289,669)  (289,203)  (294,267)  (234,768)
Loans receivable, net  14,099,465   14,119,811   13,540,108   13,629,606   9,817,946 
Bank premises and equipment, net  402,094   405,073   411,479   415,056   274,503 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  425   546   365   373   1,144 
Cash value of life insurance  214,792   213,693   212,619   211,811   105,623 
Accrued interest receivable  102,740   103,199   88,671   80,274   46,934 
Deferred tax asset, net  193,334   209,321   228,979   208,585   116,605 
Goodwill  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,394,353   1,398,400   973,025 
Core deposit intangible  55,978   58,455   60,932   63,410   23,624 
Other assets  304,609   321,152   300,634   270,987   182,546 
Total assets $22,518,255  $22,883,588  $23,157,370  $24,253,168  $18,617,995 
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $4,945,729  $5,164,997  $5,540,539  $6,036,583  $4,311,400 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  11,392,566   11,730,552   11,968,519   12,424,192   9,461,393 
Time deposits  1,107,171   1,043,234   1,033,266   1,119,297   808,141 
Total deposits  17,445,466   17,938,783   18,542,324   19,580,072   14,580,934 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  138,742   131,146   121,555   118,573   151,151 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  650,000   650,000   400,000   400,000   400,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  212,887   196,877   192,908   197,503   131,339 
Subordinated debentures  440,275   440,420   440,568   458,455   667,868 
Total liabilities  18,887,370   19,357,226   19,697,355   20,754,603   15,931,292 
           
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock  2,032   2,034   2,042   2,053   1,638 
Capital surplus  2,375,754   2,386,699   2,404,388   2,426,271   1,485,524 
Retained earnings  1,509,400   1,443,087   1,361,040   1,286,146   1,304,098 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (256,301)  (305,458)  (307,455)  (215,905)  (104,557)
Total stockholders' equity  3,630,885   3,526,362   3,460,015   3,498,565   2,686,703 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $22,518,255  $22,883,588  $23,157,370  $24,253,168  $18,617,995 
           
           


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
               
   Quarter Ended  Three Months Ended
(In thousands) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2022
 Interest income:              
Loans $236,997  $221,280 $195,841  $181,779  $129,442 $236,997  $129,442
Investment securities              
Taxable  35,288   33,639  28,273   20,941   9,080  35,288   9,080
Tax-exempt  7,963   7,855  8,069   7,725   4,707  7,963   4,707
Deposits - other banks  4,685   10,109  10,763   6,565   1,673  4,685   1,673
Federal funds sold  6   12  9   3   1  6   1
Total interest income  284,939   272,895  242,955   217,013   144,903  284,939   144,903
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  59,162   47,019  23,347   10,729   4,894  59,162   4,894
Federal funds purchased          2        
FHLB borrowed funds  6,190   5,388  1,917   1,896   1,875  6,190   1,875
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  868   701  434   187   108  868   108
Subordinated debentures  4,124   4,121  4,153   5,441   6,878  4,124   6,878
Total interest expense  70,344   57,229  29,851   18,255   13,755  70,344   13,755
Net interest income  214,595   215,666  213,104   198,758   131,148  214,595   131,148
Provision for credit losses on loans  1,200   5,000     45,170     1,200   
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments          11,410        
Provision for credit losses on investment securities          2,005        
Total credit loss expense  1,200   5,000     58,585     1,200   
Net interest income after credit loss expense  213,395   210,666  213,104   140,173   131,148  213,395   131,148
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  9,842   10,134  10,756   10,084   6,140  9,842   6,140
Other service charges and fees  11,875   10,363  13,951   12,541   7,733  11,875   7,733
Trust fees  4,864   3,981  3,980   4,320   574  4,864   574
Mortgage lending income  2,571   3,566  4,179   5,996   3,916  2,571   3,916
Insurance commissions  526   453  601   658   480  526   480
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,104   1,079  1,089   1,140   492  1,104   492
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  2,794   2,814  1,741   3,945   698  2,794   698
Gain on SBA loans  139   30  58      95  139   95
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  7   10  (13)  2   16  7   16
Gain on OREO, net     13     9   478     478
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (11,408)  1,032  (2,628)  (1,801)  2,125  (11,408)  2,125
Other income  11,850   23,185  9,487   7,687   7,922  11,850   7,922
Total non-interest income  34,164   56,660  43,201   44,581   30,669  34,164   30,669
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  64,490   64,249  65,290   65,795   43,551  64,490   43,551
Occupancy and equipment  14,952   14,884  15,133   14,256   9,144  14,952   9,144
Data processing expense  8,968   9,062  8,747   10,094   7,039  8,968   7,039
Merger and acquisition expenses          48,731   863     863
Other operating expenses  26,234   30,708  25,176   26,606   16,299  26,234   16,299
Total non-interest expense  114,644   118,903  114,346   165,482   76,896  114,644   76,896
Income before income taxes  132,915   148,423  141,959   19,272   84,921  132,915   84,921
Income tax expense  29,953   32,736  33,254   3,294   20,029  29,953   20,029
Net income $102,962  $115,687 $108,705  $15,978  $64,892 $102,962  $64,892
               


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2022
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.51  $0.57  $0.53  $0.08  $0.40  $0.51  $0.40 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)   0.54   0.53   0.54   0.47   0.37   0.54   0.37 
Basic earnings per common share  0.51   0.57   0.53   0.08   0.40   0.51   0.40 
Dividends per share - common  0.180   0.165   0.165   0.165   0.165   0.18   0.165 
Book value per common share  17.87   17.33   16.94   17.04   16.41   17.87   16.41 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  10.71   10.17   9.82   9.92   10.32   10.71   10.32 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
Average common shares outstanding  203,456   203,924   204,829   205,683   163,787   203,456   163,787 
Average diluted shares outstanding  203,625   204,179   205,135   206,015   164,196   203,625   164,196 
End of period common shares outstanding  203,168   203,434   204,219   205,291   163,758   203,168   163,758 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.84%  1.98%  1.81%  0.26%  1.43%  1.84%  1.43%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  1.95%  1.84%  1.83%  1.57%  1.36%  1.95%  1.36%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.00%  2.15%  1.97%  0.31%  1.54%  2.00%  1.54%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.12%  2.00%  1.99%  1.70%  1.46%  2.12%  1.46%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  11.70%  13.29%  12.25%  1.78%  9.58%  11.70%  9.58%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  12.38%  12.35%  12.39%  10.83%  9.09%  12.38%  9.09%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  19.75%  22.96%  20.93%  2.96%  15.03%  19.75%  15.03%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  20.90%  21.33%  21.16%  17.94%  14.26%  20.90%  14.26%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  20.11%  23.33%  21.29%  3.30%  15.28%  20.11%  15.28%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  21.26%  21.70%  21.52%  18.29%  14.50%  21.26%  14.50%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2022
Efficiency ratio  44.80%  42.44%  43.24%  66.31%  46.15%  44.80%  46.15%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  43.42%  43.07%  42.97%  46.02%  47.33%  43.42%  47.33%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.37
  4.21  4.05
  3.64
  3.21
  4.37
  3.21
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $1,628  $2,017  $2,437  $2,471  $1,738  $1,628  $1,738 
Total revenue (net)  248,759   272,326   256,305   243,339   161,817   248,759   161,817 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  134,115   153,423   141,959   77,857   84,921   134,115   84,921 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  142,062   142,567   143,522   126,683   80,371   142,062   80,371 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  53.43%  54.50%  55.39%  7.92%  52.48%  53.43%  52.48%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  56.63%  50.52%  56.00%  52.06%  49.67%  56.63%  49.67%
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  53.91%  56.34%  55.39%  32.00%  52.48%  53.91%  52.48%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  57.11%  52.35%  56.00%  52.06%  49.67%  57.11%  49.67%
Total purchase accounting accretion $3,172  $3,497  $4,578  $5,177  $3,089  $3,172  $3,089 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  35,482   38,552   42,050   46,258   25,359   35,482   25,359 
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
               
Hurricane expense $  $176  $  $  $  $  $ 
Advertising  2,231   2,567   2,024   2,117   1,266   2,231   1,266 
Amortization of intangibles  2,477   2,478   2,477   2,477   1,421   2,477   1,421 
Electronic banking expense  3,330   3,914   3,828   3,352   2,538   3,330   2,538 
Directors' fees  460   358   354   375   404   460   404 
Due from bank service charges  273   273   316   396   270   273   270 
FDIC and state assessment  3,500   2,224   2,146   2,390   1,668   3,500   1,668 
Insurance  889   1,003   959   973   770   889   770 
Legal and accounting  1,088   5,962   1,581   1,061   797   1,088   797 
Other professional fees  2,284   2,552   2,466   2,254   1,609   2,284   1,609 
Operating supplies  738   690   681   995   754   738   754 
Postage  501   602   614   556   306   501   306 
Telephone  528   576   593   384   337   528   337 
Other expense  7,935   7,333   7,137   9,276   4,159   7,935   4,159 
Total other operating expenses $26,234  $30,708  $25,176  $26,606  $16,299  $26,234  $16,299 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  82.47%  80.33%  74.58%  71.11%  68.94%
Common equity to assets  16.12%  15.41%  14.94%  14.43%  14.43%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  10.33%  9.66%  9.24%  8.94%  9.59%
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,524,125  $5,632,063  $5,156,438  $5,092,539  $3,810,383 
Construction/land development  2,160,514   2,135,266   2,232,906   2,595,384   1,856,096 
Agricultural  342,814   346,811   330,748   329,106   142,920 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  1,748,231   1,748,551   1,704,850   1,708,221   1,223,890 
Multifamily residential  637,633   578,052   525,110   389,633   248,650 
Total real estate  10,413,317   10,440,743   9,950,052   10,114,883   7,281,939 
Consumer  1,173,325   1,149,896   1,120,250   1,106,343   1,059,342 
Commercial and industrial  2,368,428   2,349,263   2,268,750   2,187,771   1,510,205 
Agricultural  250,851   285,235   313,693   324,630   48,095 
Other  180,713   184,343   176,566   190,246   153,133 
Loans receivable $14,386,634  $14,409,480  $13,829,311  $13,923,873  $10,052,714 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $289,669  $289,203  $294,267  $234,768  $236,714 
Allowance for credit losses on PCD loans - Happy acquisition           16,816    
Loans charged off  4,288   5,379   6,313   3,265   2,310 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  588   845   1,249   778   364 
Net loans charged off  3,700   4,534   5,064   2,487   1,946 
Provision for credit losses - Happy acquisition           45,170    
Provision for credit losses - loans  1,200   5,000          
Balance, end of period $287,169  $289,669  $289,203  $294,267  $234,768 
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.10%  0.13%  0.15%  0.07%  0.08%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  2.00%  2.01%  2.09%  2.11%  2.34%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $65,401  $51,011  $56,796  $44,170  $44,629 
Loans past due 90 days or more  8,567   9,845   4,898   16,432   46 
Total non-performing loans  73,968   60,856   61,694   60,602   44,675 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  425   546   365   373   1,144 
Other non-performing assets  74   74   104   104    
Total other non-performing assets  499   620   469   477   1,144 
Total non-performing assets $74,467  $61,476  $62,163  $61,079  $45,819 
           
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  388.23%  475.99%  468.77%  485.57%  525.50%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.51%  0.42%  0.45%  0.44%  0.44%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.33%  0.27%  0.27%  0.25%  0.25%
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $426,051 $4,685 4.46% $1,094,144 $10,109 3.67%
Federal funds sold  474  6 5.13%  1,300  12 3.66%
Investment securities - taxable  3,867,737  35,288 3.70%  4,002,678  33,639 3.33%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,289,564  9,482 2.98%  1,294,096  9,653 2.96%
Loans receivable - FTE  14,474,072  237,106 6.64%  14,109,329  221,499 6.23%
Total interest-earning assets  20,057,898  286,567 5.79%  20,501,547  274,912 5.32%
Non-earning assets  2,637,957      2,685,458    
Total assets $22,695,855     $23,187,005    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,579,329 $54,857 1.92% $11,818,158 $45,029 1.51%
Time deposits  1,072,094  4,305 1.63%  1,027,765  1,990 0.77%
Total interest-bearing deposits  12,651,423  59,162 1.90%  12,845,923  47,019 1.45%
Federal funds purchased     %     %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  134,934  868 2.61%  128,798  701 2.16%
FHLB borrowed funds  651,111  6,190 3.86%  692,935  5,388 3.08%
Subordinated debentures  440,346  4,124 3.80%  440,492  4,121 3.71%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  13,877,814  70,344 2.06%  14,108,148  57,229 1.61%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  5,043,219      5,423,821    
Other liabilities  205,230      201,031    
Total liabilities  19,126,263      19,733,000    
Shareholders' equity  3,569,592      3,454,005    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,695,855     $23,187,005    
Net interest spread     3.73%     3.71%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $216,223 4.37%   $217,683 4.21%
             


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $426,051 $4,685 4.46% $3,497,894 $1,673 0.19%
Federal funds sold  474  6 5.13%  1,751  1 0.23%
Investment securities - taxable  3,867,737  35,288 3.70%  2,486,401  9,080 1.48%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,289,564  9,482 2.98%  850,722  6,284 3.00%
Loans receivable - FTE  14,474,072  237,106 6.64%  9,937,993  129,603 5.29%
Total interest-earning assets  20,057,898  286,567 5.79%  16,774,761  146,641 3.55%
Non-earning assets  2,637,957      1,618,314    
Total assets $22,695,855     $18,393,075    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,579,329 $54,857 1.92% $9,363,793 $3,873 0.17%
Time deposits  1,072,094  4,305 1.63%  854,593  1,021 0.48%
Total interest-bearing deposits  12,651,423  59,162 1.90%  10,218,386  4,894 0.19%
Federal funds purchased     %     %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  134,934  868 2.61%  137,565  108 0.32%
FHLB borrowed funds  651,111  6,190 3.86%  400,000  1,875 1.90%
Subordinated debentures  440,346  4,124 3.80%  611,888  6,878 4.56%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  13,877,814  70,344 2.06%  11,367,839  13,755 0.49%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  5,043,219      4,155,894    
Other liabilities  205,230      121,362    
Total liabilities  19,126,263      15,645,095    
Shareholders' equity  3,569,592      2,747,980    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,695,855     $18,393,075    
Net interest spread     3.73%     3.06%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $216,223 4.37%   $132,886 3.21%
             


 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2022
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $102,962  $115,687  $108,705  $15,978  $64,892  $102,962  $64,892 
Pre-tax adjustments              
Merger and acquisition expenses           48,731   863      863 
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition           58,585          
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  11,408   (1,032)  2,628   1,801   (2,125)  11,408   (2,125)
Special dividend from equity investment           (1,434)         
TRUPS redemption fees           2,081          
Special lawsuit settlement, net of expense     (10,000)               
Recoveries on historic losses  (3,461)     (1,065)  (2,353)  (3,288)  (3,461)  (3,288)
Hurricane expense     176                
Total pre-tax adjustments  7,947   (10,856)  1,563   107,411   (4,550)  7,947   (4,550)
Tax-effect of adjustments  1,961   (2,679)  393   26,396   (1,220)  1,961   (1,220)
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  5,986   (8,177)  1,170   81,015   (3,330)  5,986   (3,330)
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $108,948  $107,510  $109,875  $96,993  $61,562  $108,948  $61,562 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  203,625   204,179   205,135   206,015   164,196   203,625   164,196 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.51  $0.57  $0.53  $0.08  $0.40  $0.51  $0.40 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  0.03   (0.04)  0.01   0.39   (0.03)  0.03   (0.03)
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.54  $0.53  $0.54  $0.47  $0.37  $0.54  $0.37 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
               
Return on average assets: (A/E)  1.84%  1.98%  1.81%  0.26%  1.43%  1.84%  1.43%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  1.95%  1.84%  1.83%  1.57%  1.36%  1.95%  1.36%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  2.00%  2.15%  1.97%  0.31%  1.54%  2.00%  1.54%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  2.12%  2.00%  1.99%  1.70%  1.46%  2.12%  1.46%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $102,962  $115,687  $108,705  $15,978  $64,892  $102,962  $64,892 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  2,477   2,478   2,477   2,477   1,421   2,477   1,421 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,866   1,867   1,854   1,854   1,049   1,866   1,049 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  5,986   (8,177)  1,170   81,015   (3,330)  5,986   (3,330)
Average assets (E)  22,695,855   23,187,005   23,778,769   24,788,365   18,393,075   22,695,855   18,393,075 
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)  1,455,423   1,454,639   1,459,034   1,423,466   997,338   1,455,423   997,338 
               


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2022
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY              
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  11.70%  13.29%  12.25%  1.78%  9.58%  11.70%  9.58%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  12.38%  12.35%  12.39%  10.83%  9.09%  12.38%  9.09%
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))  19.75%  22.96%  20.93%  2.96%  15.03%  19.75%  15.03%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  20.90%  21.33%  21.16%  17.94%  14.26%  20.90%  14.26%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  20.11%  23.33%  21.29%  3.30%  15.28%  20.11%  15.28%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  21.26%  21.70%  21.52%  18.29%  14.50%  21.26%  14.50%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $102,962  $115,687  $108,705  $15,978  $64,892  $102,962  $64,892 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  104,828   117,554   110,559   17,832   65,941   104,828   65,941 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  5,986   (8,177)  1,170   81,015   (3,330)  5,986   (3,330)
Average common equity (D)  3,569,592   3,454,005   3,519,296   3,591,758   2,747,980   3,569,592   2,747,980 
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)  1,455,423   1,454,639   1,459,034   1,423,466   997,338   1,455,423   997,338 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
               
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))  44.80%  42.44%  43.24%  66.31%  46.15%  44.80%  46.15%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))  43.42%  43.07%  42.97%  46.02%  47.33%  43.42%  47.33%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  53.43%  54.50%  55.39%  7.92%  52.48%  53.43%  52.48%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  56.63%  50.52%  56.00%  52.06%  49.67%  56.63%  49.67%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $134,115  $153,423  $141,959  $77,857  $84,921  $134,115  $84,921 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G) $142,062  $142,567  $143,522  $126,683  $80,371  $142,062  $80,371 
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  53.91%  56.34%  55.39%  32.00%  52.48%  53.91%  52.48%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)  57.11%  52.35%  56.00%  52.06%  49.67%  57.11%  49.67%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $132,915  $148,423  $141,959  $19,272  $84,921  $132,915  $84,921 
Net interest income (B)  214,595   215,666   213,104   198,758   131,148   214,595   131,148 
Non-interest income (C)  34,164   56,660   43,201   44,581   30,669   34,164   30,669 
Non-interest expense (D)  114,644   118,903   114,346   165,482   76,896   114,644   76,896 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  1,628   2,017   2,437   2,471   1,738   1,628   1,738 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  7,947   (10,856)  1,563   107,411   (4,550)  7,947   (4,550)
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)           58,585          
Amortization of intangibles (H)  2,477   2,478   2,477   2,477   1,421   2,477   1,421 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $(11,408) $1,032  $(2,628) $(1,801) $2,125  $(11,408) $2,125 
Gain on OREO     13      9   478      478 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  7   10   (13)  2   16   7   16 
Special dividend from equity investment           1,434          
Lawsuit settlement - special lawsuit     15,000                
Recoveries on historic losses  3,461      1,065   2,353   3,288   3,461   3,288 
Total non-interest income adjustments (I) $(7,940) $16,055  $(1,576) $1,997  $5,907  $(7,940) $5,907 
               
Non-interest expense:              
Merger and acquisition expenses           48,731   863      863 
Hurricane expense     176                
Legal expense - special lawsuit     5,000                
TRUPS redemption fees           2,081          
Total non-interest expense adjustments (J) $  $5,176  $  $50,812  $863  $  $863 
               
               


 
 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
           
  Quarter Ended
  Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE          
Book value per common share: (A/B) $17.87  $17.33  $16.94  $17.04  $16.41 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  10.71   10.17   9.82   9.92   10.32 
           
Total stockholders' equity (A) $3,630,885  $3,526,362  $3,460,015  $3,498,565  $2,686,703 
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  203,168   203,434   204,219   205,291   163,758 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,394,353   1,398,400   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  55,978   58,455   60,932   63,410   23,624 
           
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
Equity to assets: (B/A)  16.12%  15.41%  14.94%  14.43%  14.43%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  10.33%  9.66%  9.24%  8.94%  9.59%
           
Total assets (A) $22,518,255  $22,883,588  $23,157,370  $24,253,168  $18,617,995 
Total stockholders' equity (B)  3,630,885   3,526,362   3,460,015   3,498,565   2,686,703 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,394,353   1,398,400   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  55,978   58,455   60,932   63,410   23,624 
           

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86c8a78c-9af1-4dba-a738-1fb994ca2bfb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdbfd6bb-6e7e-4a2b-9431-f2807c2d1414

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4611681-223d-4b99-ad25-232e2356c6a9