Isostearic Acid Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 768.6 Mn by the end of 2032, Growing at a steady CAGR of 6.8% | Market.us Study

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global isostearic acid market was valued at USD 404.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 768.6 million in 2032. This market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2032. Isostearic acid is a branched-chain fatty acid commonly used in personal care and cosmetic products such as soaps, shampoos, and skin creams.

Due to its exceptional stability and resistance to oxidation, isostearic acid makes an ideal ingredient for these items. Derived from plant-based oils like castor oil, isostearic acid can replace other fatty acids which may not be so stable or more vulnerable to oxidation. Moreover, using isostearic acid provides several advantages within these items such as improved consistency/texture of products along with moisturizing/emollient properties.

Key Takeaway:

By application, in 2022, the isostearic acid market was dominated by the adhesives segment due to its primary use as an additive.

Europe is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to the increasing demand for cosmetics products.

Factors affecting the growth of the Isostearic Acid Market?

There are several factors that are affecting the growth of the isostearic acid market. These include:

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements can have a major impact on the isostearic acid industry, particularly concerning production processes. New technologies that make producing isostearic acid easier or more cost-effective could spur increased adoption and growth in this market.

Top Trends in Isostearic Acid Market

Bio-based chemicals such as isostearic acids are in high demand due to the growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable products. Bio-based isostearic acids reduce dependence on petrochemicals while helping reduce carbon emissions. Due to their moisturizing and emollient qualities, isostearic acids are popular in personal care products like lipsticks, skin creams, and shampoos. With an increasing demand for these items in the personal care sector, the isostearic market will experience growth. Isostearic acids are majorly used in the production of ester-based lubricants. With the growing demand from the automotive and industrial sectors, many manufacturers are increasing their capacity to meet this rising need, leading to more supply and lower prices for this essential chemical.

Market Growth

The growth of the isostearic acid market can be attributed to several factors, including rising demand from end-use industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Isostearic acid is an essential ingredient used in personal care products such as skin creams, shampoos, and soaps. The rising demand for such items is expected to drive growth in the isostearic acid market. Additionally, there is an increasing trend towards using bio-based and sustainable products across various industries such as personal care and cosmetics, etc. Isostearic acid, which derives from natural oils, can be seen as a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical-based ingredients. This trend is expected to further fuel the growth of the isostearic acid market.

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to be the leading region in the global isostearic acid market, boasting a market share of 32%, and a projected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period. The isostearic acid market in APAC is expected to witness rapid expansion due to rising demand from various end-use industries. China and India, with their growing populations and rising disposable income, are increasing the demand for personal care products, driving up demand for isostearic acid there as well. North American demand for this ingredient follows suit due to growth within cosmetic and personal care industries, particularly in the United States due to large manufacturers present there and strong consumer interest in such items.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 404.7 million Market Size (2032) USD 768.6 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.8% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 32% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The chemical industry continues to discover new applications for isostearic acid, particularly in the production of chemical esters. Technological advancements within this sector are fueling demand for isostearic acid as a key raw material. The increasing demand for personal care products such as skincare, hair care, and cosmetics is driving the growth of the isostearic acid market. AS isostearic acid is produced from renewable resources, it can be seen as a sustainable ingredient that benefits skin health. The rising demand for eco-friendly products is driving the growth of the isostearic acid market. This lubricant finds applications in industrial settings, particularly automotive and equipment production. Isostearic acid serves as an emulsifier and stabilizer in food processing - processed foods and convenience foods experiencing a surge in sales.

Market Restraints

Isostearic acid is being increasingly challenged by other fatty acids and their derivatives, which can serve as substitutes for it in various applications. For example, isostearic acid is commonly employed in the production of chemical esters; however, other fatty acids like lauric acid or stearic acid could also be utilized for this purpose. The price of raw materials used in the production of isostearic acid can fluctuate due to a variety of factors, such as weather conditions, global economic conditions, and supply chain disruptions. Price fluctuations can have an adverse impact on the profitability of isostearic acid manufacturers and the cost of their final products. Furthermore, certain applications of isostearic acid may be subject to regulatory limitations in different countries; for instance, some may prohibit its use as a food additive, which could negatively impact growth prospects within food processing industries.

Market Opportunities

Isostearic acid is derived from renewable resources and is considered a biobased product. With the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable items, the growth of the isostearic acid market will likely be spurred on, particularly in regions with stringent environmental regulations. Isostearic acid has numerous applications in industries such as personal care, chemical esters, lubricants, and food additives. With ongoing research and development taking place in these sectors, new uses for isostearic acid could emerge - further fuelling its demand. Furthermore, sustainability initiatives and green chemistry initiatives are driving demand for bio-based products like isostearic acid; this trend could further broaden its usage across numerous applications.

Report Segmentation of the Isostearic Acid Market

Application Insight

Based on application, the market for isostearic acid is divided into adhesives, coating & paintings, finishing agents, solvents, surfactants, and other uses. The adhesives segment is projected to be the most profitable in the global isostearic acid market, with a projected CAGR of 6.6% from 2022-2026. Its total revenue share was 28% in 2022. Isostearic acid is widely used as an additive in adhesives, lubricants for paints, and personal care products. As an amphiphilic fatty acid, it has both hydrophobic and hydrophilic ends. Due to its favorable interactions with both polar and non-polar molecules, isostearic acid makes for an excellent surfactant additive. Furthermore, its oil solubility allows it to function as an emulsifier or dispersant in various oils. These qualities combine to make isostearic acid an invaluable asset across various industries.

End User Insight

By end-user, the market is divided into cosmetics & personal care, chemical esters, lubricant & greases, and other end-users. The chemical esters segment is expected to be the most lucrative end-user segment in the global isostearic acid market, boasting a revenue share of 37% and an expected CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Isostearic acid can be utilized to create various chemical esters, such as isopropyl isostearate, glyceryl isostearate, and isostearyl isostearate. These chemical esters possess unique characteristics which make them valuable components in various applications. Isostearic acid's excellent emollient and moisturizing qualities make it a perfect ingredient in personal care products like lotions, creams, and soaps; its demand for these items is expected to increase over the forecast period due to these properties.

Recent Development of the Isostearic Acid Market

Emery Oleochemicals and Univar Solutions signed a distribution agreement in 2020 to expand the distribution of Emery's bio-based isostearic acid products throughout Europe.

Croda International plc released an isostearic acid-based emulsifier in 2021 for personal care and cosmetic applications.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Adhesives

Coating & Paintings

Finishing Agents

Solvents

Surfactants

Other Applications

Based on the End User

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical Esters

Lubricant & Greases

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global isostearic acids industry is highly fragmented with only a few large-scale vendors controlling most market share. Companies are investing heavily in research & development activities to create eco-friendly items. Successful players often pursue key strategies like expanding product portfolios or merging and acquisitions.

Some of the major players include:

Croda International

Arizona Chemicals

Oleon NV

Nissan Chemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

Jarchem Industries, Inc.

KLK EMMERICH GmBH

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

SysKem Chemie GmbH

Kraton Corporation

Other Key Players

