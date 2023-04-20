Veterinary Diagnostics Market Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 5.01 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Demand, Rising Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has just released its extensive report on the " Veterinary Diagnostics Market " which details the industry's past, present, and future in terms of both products and marketing. They also detail current and projected market trends, sales and distribution channels, and technological and economic developments. Absolute insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities in the relevant markets or the Veterinary Diagnostics industry required for successful business growth can be accomplished only with the best market research report. To better structure the persuasive Veterinary Diagnostics market research report, a nice blend of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology is utilized which gives an excellent experience to the readers or end users. The Veterinary Diagnostics market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, a comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping the competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Veterinary diagnostics are referred to the tools that are utilized in diagnosis of animal diseases that is caused owing to the microorganisms, including viruses, fungi, bacteria and pathogens, among others. These animal diagnostics tools are used for detecting disease, checking the presence of disease-causing agents, monitoring disease progression and providing optimal therapeutics.

Veterinary diagnostics is considered a crucial part of for the management and prevention of outbreak of diseases among animals. The rise in the emphasis on the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases is escalating the growth of veterinary diagnostics market.

Recent Developments

Heska Corporation acquired Lacuna Diagnostics in January’2021. This acquisition aims at strengthening the company’s portfolio of telemedicine services and point-of-care digital cytology technology.

Some of the major players operating in the veterinary diagnostics market are:

Almac (UK)

Element Materials Technology Group Limited (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (France)

PPD Development, LP (US)

Source BioScience (UK)

Intertek Group plc (UK)

Laboratory Corporation of America (US)

BioReliance Corporation (US)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Anacura (Belgium)

LGC Ltd (UK)

Medpace Hldgs (US)

Syneos Health (US)

PRA Health Sciences (US)

STERIS plc (US)

Merck Group KGaA (Germany)

PPD, Inc. (US)

Key Market Segments Covered in Veterinary Diagnostics Industry Research

Product

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables

Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Urinalysis

Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Disease Type

Infectious Diseases

Non-Infectious Diseases

Hereditary, Congenital, and Acquired Diseases

General Ailments

Structural and Functional Diseases

Species

Bovine

Camelid

Canine and Feline

Caprine

Equine

Ovine

Porcine

Avian

End User

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

Research Institutes And Universities

Key Industry Drivers:

Animal-derived food products

The increase in the demand for animal-derived food products acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of veterinary diagnostics market.

Incidence of Transboundary

The surge in the incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases among animals accelerate the market growth.

Number of Veterinary Practitioners

The rise in number of veterinary practitioners and their rising income levels in developed economies further influence the market.

Challenges Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with animal diagnostics and rise in the expenses of pet care is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, shortage of veterinary practitioners is projected to challenge the veterinary diagnostics market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This veterinary diagnostics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on veterinary diagnostics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief , our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the veterinary diagnostics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the veterinary diagnostics market because of the presence of healthcare programs within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increased disposable income and acceptance of pet animals in the region.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Technology Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Species Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

