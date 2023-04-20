NeoGames Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

LUXEMBOURG, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announces that it will release its first quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the NeoGames’ investor relations website at ir.neogames.com. Interested parties may also dial 1-833-816-1400 or, for international callers, 1-412-317-0493.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on NeoGames’ investor relations website shortly after the call for one year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:

pr@neogames.com