NETSOL recognized by Monitor Daily in ‘Most Innovative Companies in the Equipment Finance Ecosystem’ Feature

CALABASAS, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has been selected by Monitor Daily for recognition in its feature of the ‘Most Innovative Companies in the Equipment Finance Ecosystem’. NETSOL has previously been selected for recognition by the publication in 2021 and 2022 in the ‘Sustaining’ category, which is defined as companies committed to an industry niche and continuous improvement that are staying at the forefront of technology change.

Based in North America, Monitor Daily is considered the leading source for equipment finance and leasing industry news, articles and opinions and has been serving the unique informational needs of the equipment finance and leasing industry for more than four decades.

“As a global IT powerhouse serving a diverse clientele including bluechip and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, innovation is at the forefront of everything NETSOL does,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “In today’s highly dynamic and ever-changing landscape, innovation and adaptability are integral to success, and that is how NETSOL operates. I would like to thank Monitor Daily for featuring us for the third consecutive year in their list of the most innovative companies in the equipment finance ecosystem. This recognition illustrates our reputation as a premier service provider to the global equipment finance and leasing industry.”

Peter Minshall, Executive Vice President at NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “With a proven track record of successful worldwide implementations of our technology solutions for equipment finance and leasing companies, as well as banks, automotive and other financial institutions, our Ascent platform for the global asset finance and leasing industry continues to futureproof operations for companies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Currently, NETSOL has also been focusing on developing SaaS-based products built with an API-first approach, further enabling equipment finance and leasing providers and other financial institutions worldwide to streamline their developments and reduce costs.”

Read the feature at this link:

https://www.monitordaily.com/sustaining-netsol-technologies/

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

