iCoreConnect Now Offers Newly Endorsed iCoreHIPAA and iCoreExchange to Pennsylvania Dental Association Members

OCOEE, FL, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) endorsement of iCoreHIPAA HIPAA-compliance platform and iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email for dental practices.

The PDA’s PDA Member Advantage Program (PDAMA) endorses a select number of vendors that demonstrate they can deliver secure, high-quality products to the PDA membership. “iCoreHIPAA and iCoreExchange offer affordable and intuitive tools to protect dental practices from growing cybersecurity threats,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO, Robert McDermott. He continues, “We pride ourselves on delivering products that help dental practices assess their compliance weaknesses and provide solutions to help protect against potentially disastrous consequences.”

iCoreConnect has earned more than 100 product endorsements from 28 state dental and medical associations across the country. “We are thrilled to earn the Pennsylvania Dental Association’s endorsement for these products,” continues McDermott. “It’s been our strategy from the beginning to listen to the end user and build solutions that impact their workflow, profitability, security and compliance.”

Dr. Scott Aldinger, Chairman, Pennsylvania Enterprise Resource Corp. (PERC), the PDA’s wholly owned subsidiary that runs the PDAMA program, states, “The PDAMA chose to partner with iCoreConnect for three specific reasons: compliance, cost, and quality. For example, iCoreExchange encrypted HIPAA email offers something dentists critically need to keep clinical workflow moving. With iCoreExchange, they can send most CBCT and 3D modeling images, which isn’t an option with the competitors. iCoreConnect’s commitment to our members means keeping their practice and patient data secure and fully compliant.”

Here are additional details on the two cloud-based solutions endorsed by PDA through PDAMA:

iCoreHIPAA. Cloud-based HIPAA risk assessment software provides:

Detailed explanations and examples to help you understand your risks

An audit-ready final report with recommended remediation actions

Dashboard tools that allow you to assign tasks to team members

Guided templates to build policies appropriate to your organization size

One secure place to customize and maintain all your agreements

Prompts and alerts to ensure policies are current and updated

iCoreExchange. Cloud-based HIPAA compliant email and referral exchange:

iCoreExchange email has never been spammed, phished or hacked.

iCoreExchange exceeds the federal government's requirements for 100% HIPAA compliance and encryption standards

Attach as many files as you want to any email with no file size limits

Review and send patient records securely from anywhere, anytime

iCoreExchange has a built-in referral network

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the country.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Investor Relations

888-810-7706 ext 6

IR@icoreconnect.com



