BOS to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023 and Host a Conference Call on May 30, 2023

RISHON LEZION, Israel, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC ), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.



BOS will host a conference call on May 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167; International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;

The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and

The Supply Chain division manages inventory.



For additional information contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com