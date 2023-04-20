Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Results of AGM

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”), held in Toronto, Ontario on April 19, 2023. The Corporation is pleased to report that each of the director nominees listed in its management information circular dated February 28, 2023, were elected as directors of FTG. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.



There were 34 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the AGM holding 13,275,294 Common Shares representing 55.52% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of FTG are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Amy F. Rice 13,068,046 99.98% 2,707 0.02% Bradley C. Bourne 13,057,046 99.90% 13,707 0.10% David F. Masotti 12,890,972 98.62% 179,781 1.38% Edward C. Hanna 12,902,472 98.71% 168,281 1.29% Mike L. Andrade 12,905,572 98.74% 165,181 1.26% Robert J. Beutel 12,905,572 98.74% 165,181 1.26%

In addition, at the AGM, the shareholders also re-appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation’s auditor and authorized the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration. The shareholders also approved resolutions confirming the amendment and restatement of By-Law No. 1 of the Corporation and confirming By-Law No. 2 of the Corporation. For more information on these matters, please refer to FTG’s management information circular dated February 28, 2023, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000, ext. 314

b r adb o u r n e @ ft g co r p . com Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000, ext. 264

jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

