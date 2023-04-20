Automotive V2X Market is estimated to be US$ 87.3 billion by 2032; Rising adoption of V2X Technologies to Fuel Market Growth - By PMI

Covina, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2X is vehicular communication system which consists of seven types of vehicle connectivity with encompassing V2X communications. V2G (vehicle to grid), V2V (vehicle to vehicle), V2C (vehicle to cloud), V2I (vehicle to infrastructure), V2N (vehicle to network), V2D (vehicle to device) and V2P (vehicle to pedestrian) are different types of vehicle connectivity that encompasses V2X communications.
V2X is a mesh network approach with technological innovation, capable of sending, receiving and relaying messages and also refers to communication between infrastructure and vehicle around it. V2X will become an important part of fully autonomous vehicles in future with emerging technologies which in turn, boost the demand for Automotive V2X Market growth.
Analyst View:
Rising automotive industries and demand for connected vehicles has become key factor in target market growth. Rapid growth in urbanization and disposable income has allowed an individual to purchase vehicles which, in turn has enhanced target market growth. Emerging technologies and growing environmental concern is further expected to increase the demand for Automotive V2X Market growth in future.
Key Highlights:
- In February 2019, Geely planned and launched its first mass-produced 5G and C-V2X-enabled vehicles in 2021. The company launched new vehicle models in collaboration with 5G and C-V2X tool based on Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon 5G Platform”.
- In June 2019, HARMAN International launched new “Dual-Mode V2X” system for enhancing automotive safety which allows automakers to tap in cellular and DSRC (Dedicated short range communications) V2X network for eliminating engineering guesswork for number of safety system setups.
Automotive V2X Market is estimated to be US$ 87.3 billion by 2032; rising adoption of V2X Technologies to Fuel Market Growth
Automotive V2X Market, By Vehicle Type (Commercial Cars, Passenger Cars), By Communication (V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, V2P, V2D), By Connectivity (Cellular, DSRC), By Propulsion (EV, ICE), By Unit (Roadside Units, On-Board Units), Offering, Technology and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
Before purchasing this report, request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5081
Top Key players
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Autotalks Ltd.
- Cohda Wireless
- Altran
- STMicroelectronics
- Infenion Technologies AG
- Savari Inc.
- NXP Semiconductor
Key Market Insights from the report:
Automotive V2X Market accounted for US$ 2.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 87.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 39.6%. The Automotive V2X Market is segmented based on Vehicle Type, Communication, Connectivity, Propulsion, Unit, Offering, Technology and Region.
- Based on Vehicle Type, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Commercial Cars, Passenger Cars.
- Based on Communication, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, V2P and V2D
- Based on Connectivity, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Cellular, DSRC.
- Based on Propulsion, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into EV, ICE
- Based on Unit, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Roadside Units, On-Board Units.
- Based on Offering, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Hardware and Software.
- Based on Technology, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Intelligent Traffic Systems, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Parking Management System, Fleet & Asset Management, Non-line of Sight, Line of Sight, Backing and Others.
- By Region, the Automotive V2X Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Download pdf brochure: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5081
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Request Customization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5081
Scope of Report:
- Automotive V2X Market, By Vehicle Type
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
- Commercial Cars
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Passenger Cars
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Overview
- Automotive V2X Market, By Communication, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
- V2I
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- V2V
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- V2G
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- V2C
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- V2P
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- V2D
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Overview
- Automotive V2X Market, By Connectivity, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
- Cellular
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- DSRC
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Overview
- Automotive V2X Market, By Propulsion, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
- EV
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- ICE
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Overview
- Automotive V2X Market, By Unit, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
- Roadside Units
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- On-Board Units
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Overview
- Automotive V2X Market, By Offering, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
- Hardware
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Software
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Overview
- Automotive V2X Market, By Technology, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
- Intelligent Traffic Systems
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Automated Driver Assistance
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Passenger Information System
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Emergency Vehicle Notification
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Parking Management System
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Fleet & Asset Management
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Non-line of Sight
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Line of Sight
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Backing
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
- Overview
- Automotive V2X Market, By Region, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Regional Trends
- Overview
Related report:
Automotive Switch Market, By Type (Button Type and Touch Type), By Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicle), By Application (Dashboard, Doors, Footwell, Center Console, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029