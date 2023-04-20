Automotive V2X Market is estimated to be US$ 87.3 billion by 2032; Rising adoption of V2X Technologies to Fuel Market Growth - By PMI

Covina, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2X is vehicular communication system which consists of seven types of vehicle connectivity with encompassing V2X communications. V2G (vehicle to grid), V2V (vehicle to vehicle), V2C (vehicle to cloud), V2I (vehicle to infrastructure), V2N (vehicle to network), V2D (vehicle to device) and V2P (vehicle to pedestrian) are different types of vehicle connectivity that encompasses V2X communications.

V2X is a mesh network approach with technological innovation, capable of sending, receiving and relaying messages and also refers to communication between infrastructure and vehicle around it. V2X will become an important part of fully autonomous vehicles in future with emerging technologies which in turn, boost the demand for Automotive V2X Market growth.

Analyst View:

Rising automotive industries and demand for connected vehicles has become key factor in target market growth. Rapid growth in urbanization and disposable income has allowed an individual to purchase vehicles which, in turn has enhanced target market growth. Emerging technologies and growing environmental concern is further expected to increase the demand for Automotive V2X Market growth in future.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Geely planned and launched its first mass-produced 5G and C-V2X-enabled vehicles in 2021. The company launched new vehicle models in collaboration with 5G and C-V2X tool based on Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon 5G Platform”.

In June 2019, HARMAN International launched new “Dual-Mode V2X” system for enhancing automotive safety which allows automakers to tap in cellular and DSRC (Dedicated short range communications) V2X network for eliminating engineering guesswork for number of safety system setups.









Automotive V2X Market is estimated to be US$ 87.3 billion by 2032; rising adoption of V2X Technologies to Fuel Market Growth

Automotive V2X Market, By Vehicle Type (Commercial Cars, Passenger Cars), By Communication (V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, V2P, V2D), By Connectivity (Cellular, DSRC), By Propulsion (EV, ICE), By Unit (Roadside Units, On-Board Units), Offering, Technology and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Top Key players

Qualcomm Inc.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Altran

STMicroelectronics

Infenion Technologies AG

Savari Inc.

NXP Semiconductor

Key Market Insights from the report:

Automotive V2X Market accounted for US$ 2.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 87.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 39.6%. The Automotive V2X Market is segmented based on Vehicle Type, Communication, Connectivity, Propulsion, Unit, Offering, Technology and Region.

Based on Vehicle Type, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Commercial Cars, Passenger Cars.

Based on Communication, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, V2P and V2D

Based on Connectivity, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Cellular, DSRC.

Based on Propulsion, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into EV, ICE

Based on Unit, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Roadside Units, On-Board Units.

Based on Offering, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Hardware and Software.

Based on Technology, Automotive V2X Market is segmented into Intelligent Traffic Systems, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Parking Management System, Fleet & Asset Management, Non-line of Sight, Line of Sight, Backing and Others.

By Region, the Automotive V2X Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Scope of Report:

Automotive V2X Market, By Vehicle Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Commercial Cars Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Passenger Cars Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive V2X Market, By Communication, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

V2I Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

V2V Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

V2G Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

V2C Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

V2P Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

V2D Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive V2X Market, By Connectivity, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Cellular Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

DSRC Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive V2X Market, By Propulsion, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

EV Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

ICE Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive V2X Market, By Unit, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Roadside Units Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

On-Board Units Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive V2X Market, By Offering, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hardware Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Software Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive V2X Market, By Technology, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Intelligent Traffic Systems Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automated Driver Assistance Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Passenger Information System Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Emergency Vehicle Notification Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Parking Management System Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Fleet & Asset Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Non-line of Sight Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Line of Sight Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Backing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive V2X Market, By Region, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Regional Trends



