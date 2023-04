Asia Pacific MVNO Directory 2023-2024: Featuring 131+ Operators from Over 14 Countries

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific MVNO Directory 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Introducing the latest edition of the latest edition of Asia Pacific Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Directory, Q4 2022 (19th) edition.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted & dependable go-to resource for gaining backdoor access to influential decision-makers holding key positions within MVNO businesses all over the Asia Pacific.

Over the last 15 years since its launch, this flagship product has successfully helped hundreds of telecom businesses establish relationships with MVNOs. Businesses use MVNO directory for a variety of purposes; business development, sales & marketing, B2B networking, event invitations, and largely as a critical addition to (their) resource library to ascertain speedy access to the whole MVNO industry at fingertips, for example.

Asia Pacific MVNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile virtual operators' obtain and gain new business. Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across the Asia Pacific:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, About Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers, Network Penetration, MVNO Type, Technologies offered, Contact Details

Online presence - website/ URL

CXO/ Management/ Decision-Makers/ Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2024 edition:

Asia Pacific coverage includes: 131+ Operators from over 14 countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, Asia Pacific Laws compliant

650+ CXO/ Management/ Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user-friendly PDF & XLS designs

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the Asia Pacific telecom market to corporates.

Audience: Those looking to do business with MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Questions Answered by the study

3. Asia Pacific MVNO Directory 2023-2024



