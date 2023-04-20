3D Food Printing Market to Be Worth $11.3 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ 3D Food Printing Market by Offering, Printing Method (Layer-by-layer, Mold-based), Printing Technology (Extrusion, Powder Binding Deposition), Ingredient Form (Pastes and Purees, Powdered Ingredients), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030’, the 3D food printing market is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 50.2% from 2023 to 2030.

3D printing is a technique used to manufacture three-dimensional objects with high accuracy and quality finishing. A 3D food printer comprises a food-grade syringe or cartridge that holds material (a food ingredient in a puree/mash/powder form) and deposits exact fractional layers through a food-grade nozzle directly onto a plate or platform in a layer-by-layer (additive) manner or through a mold-based method wherein 3D printing food machines are used to shape dough using a hollow container or molding box.

The growth of the 3D food printing market is driven by the rising demand for gourmet food and the increasing use of 3D printing technology to produce plant-based meat alternatives and reduce food wastage.

However, the long processing times required to 3D print food products and the lack of flavor and texture compared to traditionally manufactured food products restrain the growth of this market. The growing demand for 3D food printing technology in the food & hospitality industries and increasing research initiatives to develop innovative 3D food printing models are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, limitations in ingredient processing and consumers’ higher preference for traditionally manufactured food products are major challenges for the players operating in the 3D food printing market.

The 3D food printing market is segmented based on offering (machines & accessories, software, and services), printing method (layer-by-layer and mold-based), printing technology (extrusion {soft-materials extrusion, melting extrusion, and hydrogel-forming extrusion}, powder binding deposition {selective laser sintering, liquid binding, and selective hot air sintering and melting} inkjet printing, and bio-printing), ingredient form (pastes and purees {dough, puree, jelly & frosting, mashed fruits & vegetables, cheese, and other pastes and purees}, powdered ingredients {sugar, chocolate powder, protein powder, flour, and other powdered ingredients}, and cells), end user (restaurants {QSR/fast food restaurants, casual dining restaurants, cafes, and fine dining/gourmet restaurants}, big-scale catering, bakeries & confectionaries, and other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, the 3D food printing market is segmented into machines & accessories, software, and services. In 2023, the machines & accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of 3D printing technology in food industries for personalized nutrition, automated cooking, and reduction in food wastage, among other applications. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on printing method, the 3D food printing market is segmented into layer-by-layer and mold-based. In 2023, the layer-by-layer segment is expected to account for the larger share of the 3D food printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the method’s wide usage in different applications and its ability to easily design complex-shaped products and add specific ingredients selected as per customer preferences. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on printing technology, the 3D food printing market is segmented into extrusion, powder binding deposition, inkjet printing, and bio-printing. The extrusion segment is further sub-segmented into soft-materials extrusion, melting extrusion, and hydrogel-forming extrusion. The powder binding deposition segment is further sub-segmented into selective laser sintering, liquid binding, and selective hot air sintering and melting. In 2023, the extrusion segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the technology’s ability to achieve the output of conventional food extrusion processing physically with digitalized designs and personalized nutrition control. Also, extrusion is a digitally controlled, robotic construction process that can produce complex-shaped 3D food products. However, the powder binding deposition segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on ingredient form, the 3D food printing market is segmented into pastes and purees, powdered ingredients, and cells. The pastes and purees segment is further sub-segmented into dough, puree, jelly & frosting, mashed fruits & vegetables, cheese, and other pastes and purees. The powdered ingredients segment is further sub-segmented into sugar, chocolate powder, protein powder, flour, and other powdered ingredients. In 2023, the pastes and purees segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the ingredients’ structural properties and easy usage with 3D food printing technologies. Also, the increasing demand for customized paste and puree-based products supports the segment’s large share. However, the powdered ingredients segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the 3D food printing market is segmented into restaurants, big-scale catering, bakeries & confectionaries, and other end users. The restaurants segment is further sub-segmented into QSR/fast food restaurants, casual dining restaurants, cafes, and fine dining/gourmet restaurants. In 2023, the bakeries & confectionaries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized meals and luxury dining and the rising consumption of plant-based meat products across the globe. However, the restaurants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the 3D food printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The major factor driving the market's growth in North America is the increasing technological progress in all aspects of food technology, rapidly rising awareness regarding 3D-printed and plant-based meat products, and the increasing demand for vegan alternatives to meat products.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2020 and 2023. The key players operating in the 3D food printing market are 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), TNO (Netherlands), Natural Machines (Spain), Wiiboox (China), byFlow B.V. (Netherlands), Dovetailed (U.K.), PancakeBot (U.S.), BeeHex, LLC (U.S.), Print4Taste GmbH (Germany), and Changxing Shiyin Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

