Data Center Rack Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the data center rack market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and utility markets. The global data center rack market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing data center colocation facilities worldwide, rising trend of big data analytics and modernization of IT infrastructure, growing requirements of data center are growing, and rising server density.



Data Center Rack Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global data center rack market by component, rack type, rack height, rack width, data center size, end use industry, and region as follows:



Data Center Rack Market by Component [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Solutions

• Services



Data Center Rack Market by Rack Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Open Frame

• Cabinets



Data Center Rack Market by Rack Height [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• 42U and Below

• 43U up to 52U

• Above 52U



Data Center Rack Market by Rack Width [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• 19 Inch

• 23 Inch

• Others



Data Center Rack Market by Data Center Size [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers

• Large Data Centers



Data Center Rack Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Defense

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Others



Data Center Rack Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Data Center Rack Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies data center rack companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the data center rack companies profiled in this report includes.



• Schneider Electric

• HPE

• Rittal

• IBM

• Cisco

• Fujitsu

• Eaton

• Dell

• Vertiv

• AGC Network

Data Center Rack Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that small and medium sized data centers will grow at higher CAGR over the forecast period due to optimum use of their existing data center space.

• BFSI will be the largest segment over the forecast period due to its rapid expansion in new areas and deals with huge amount of traffic that needs a dependable infrastructure to process transaction.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of large number of data center facilities and availability of advanced infrastructure.

Features of Data Center Rack Market

• Market Size Estimates: Data center rack market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by component, rack type, rack height, rack width, data center size, and end use industry.

• Regional Analysis: Data center rack market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different component, rack type, rack height, rack width, data center size, end use industry, and regions for the data center rack market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the data center rack market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the data center rack market size?

Answer:The global data center rack market is expected to reach an estimated $xx billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for data center rack market?

Answer:The data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the data center rack market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing data center colocation facilities worldwide, rising trend of big data analytics and modernization of IT infrastructure, growing requirements of data center are growing, and rising server density

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for data center rack?

Answer:The future of the data center rack market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and utility market.

Q6. Which data center end use industry segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that small and medium sized data centers will grow at higher CAGR over the forecast period due to optimum use of their existing data center space.

Q7: In data center rack market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of large number of data center facilities and availability of advanced infrastructure

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global data center rack market by component (solutions and services), rack type (open frame and cabinets), rack height (42U and below, 43U up to 52U, and above 52U), rack width (19 inch, 23 inch, and others), data center size (small and mid-sized data centers and large data centers), end use industry (BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



