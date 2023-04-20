Remote Weapon Station Market Size Growing at 11.2% CAGR Set to Reach USD 29.3 Billion By 2032 | Market.us Study

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global remote weapon station market was valued at USD 10.4 billion. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.2%. It is expected to reach USD 29.3 billion by 2032.

A remote weapon station RWS is a remotely operated weapon system typically mounted on military vehicles, naval vessels, or fixed installations. RWS allows the operator to remotely control the firing weapons such as machine guns, cannons, or missiles from a safe distance.

Key Takeaway:

By platform, in 2022, the land segment generated the largest revenue share of 45% .

generated the largest revenue share of . By mobility, the moving remote weapon station segment has dominated the market, accounting for the most significant global revenue of 65% in 2022.

has dominated the market, accounting for the most significant global revenue of in 2022. By technology, the remote-controlled gun system segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share of 39% in 2022.

was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share of in 2022. By payload, the lethal weapon segment dominated the market, with the largest market share of 34% in 2022.

dominated the market, with the largest market share of in 2022. By application, the military segment accounted for the largest market share of 76% in 2022.

accounted for the largest market share of in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Europe region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

This system can be operated from inside the vehicle or a control room at a safe distance. This system typically consists of a sensor suite that includes cameras, thermal imagers, and other sensors that help provide the operator with a clear view of the area around the vehicle or installation. Remote weapon systems help increase flexibility in combat vehicles, allowing operator position inside the vehicle. This system helps eliminate the ‘crew basket’ of manned stations and allows a vehicle to carry more infantry equipment.

Factors affecting the growth of the remote weapon station market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the remote weapon station market. Some of these factors include:

Technological advancements : The increasing development of new and advanced technologies, such as AI, sensors, and robotics, is driving the growth of the RWS market. These technological advancements help enhance the capabilities of remote weapon stations, making them more effective and efficient in various applications.

: The increasing development of new and advanced technologies, such as AI, sensors, and robotics, is driving the growth of the RWS market. These technological advancements help enhance the capabilities of remote weapon stations, making them more effective and efficient in various applications. Law enforcement agencies: Law enforcement agencies are adopting remote weapon stations for use in various operations, such as SWAT raids and hostage situations, which positively impact market growth.

Top Trends in Global Remote Weapon Station Market

Manufacturers in the RWS industry focus on the development of more sophisticated and reliable systems that offer improved accuracy and performance. Defense organizations worldwide are increasingly shifting towards adopting ground-based vehicles with RWS to improve their military and defense capabilities. The adoption of unmanned systems in military and defense applications is increasing, which is driving demand for RWS systems.

Market Growth

Increasing demand in the military and defense sector is the primary factor for the market's growth. Increasing demand for unmanned systems such as drones and unmanned ground vehicles, the demand for remote weapon stations is increasing. Remote weapon stations provide operators with enhanced situational awareness and accuracy that enables them to engage targets more effectively; thus need for such systems, especially in modern military vehicles, is more. Remote weapon stations are used not only in military applications but are also increasingly used by law enforcement agencies to provide additional firepower and protection for their personnel.

Regional Analysis

The remote weapon station market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 38% in 2022. The United States led the ranking of countries with the highest military spending in 2021, with 801 billion USD dedicated to the military. About 38% of total military spending worldwide is in the United States, which accounted for 2.1 trillion USD in 2021. The technological advancement rate in North America is more which is driving the growth of the market. Also, increasing governmental investments in defense sectors propel market growth. The Europe region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the remote weapon station market are focusing on manufacturing cost-effective and lightweight weapons. Top key players in the market are adopting advanced technologies such as sensors, robotics, and AI to improve weapon quality and production rate. The top key players in the RWS market include Kongsberg Gruppen, Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., Saab AB, and Rheinmetall AG, among others.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 10.4 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 29.3 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 11.2% North America Revenue Share 38% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising adoption of remote weapon station systems like containerized-based remote weapon systems (CBRWS) by several countries to secure borders is propelling market growth. This system is implemented strategically on borders for effective and correct detection to save borders from disputes, drug trafficking problems, and illegal immigration. Improved optronics, technological advancements, availability of high-resolution cameras, and the emergence of strong network services propelling the market growth.

Market Restraints

RWS systems rely on electronics which makes them prone to cyberattacks. In addition, remote weapon stations require specialized maintenance and training, which is costlier and time-consuming. In addition, RWS systems are highly advanced, which makes them more expensive to manufacture and maintain. The high costs of RWS make it difficult for many middle economic countries to afford them, which is expected to have a negative impact on market growth.

Market Opportunities

Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in modernizing and strengthening their military equipment, and remote weapon stations to build strong and powerful military bases. Manufacturers in the RWS industry are offering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective remote weapon station solutions to military and defense organizations which are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global remote weapon station market.

Report Segmentation of the Remote Weapon Station Market

Platform Insight

Based on the platform, the land segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. With increasing emphasis on close combat systems and revolution in current armored platforms, the demand for weapon stations on the land platform is increasing. In addition, increasing border attacks, unofficial immigration, and safety concerns are forcing defense sectors to implement remote weapon stations for border security.

Mobility Insight

Based on mobility, the moving remote weapon station segment dominated the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. These weapon stations have high dynamic conditions and targeting systems with various adjustments. In addition, these stations can rotate 360°, which helps in effective and accurate defense. The increasing adoption of armored vehicles in the military drives the need for moving remote weapon stations in the market.

Technology Insight

Based on technology, the remote-controlled gun segment dominated the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. Remote-controlled guns are third-generation, completely remote-operated guns that do not require any soldier to operate the gun physically. This system reduces the risks of being injured. This type of gun is mounted on unmanned military vehicles operated from a safe distance.

Payload Insight

Based on payload, the lethal weapon segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. These weapons have quick configurability, high simplicity, and ease of integration, so these lethal weapons are installed on remote weapon stations in multi-weapon configurations. In addition, these weapons are autonomous weapon systems that reduce casualties. Compared to traditional weaponry, autonomous lethal weapons enable more accurate surgical attacks with reduced concerns about collateral damage.

Application Insight

Based on application, the military segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022. Rising technological advancements in remote weapon stations, such as optical & imaging systems, acoustic devices, and sensors, are propelling the adoption of remote weapon stations in military sectors.

Recent Development of the Remote Weapon Station Market

In August 2021, Kongsberg Gruppen acquired the RWS business of QinetiQ, which is UK based defense technology company.

In September 2020, General Dynamics announced a strategic counter-drone partnership, providing General Dynamics' global network with access to Dedrone's complete drone detection and defeat technology.

Market Segmentation

By Platform

Land

Combat Vehicles

Ground Station

Main Battle Tanks

Others

Naval

Destroyers

Frigates

Corvettes

Others

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft

Attack Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Mobility

Fixed

Moving

By Technology

Remote-controlled Gun Systems

Close-in Weapon Systems

Other Technologies

By Payload

Machine Gun

Grenade Launcher

Lethal Weapons

Other Payloads

By Application

Military

Homeland Security

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Kongsberg Defence Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems plc

ASELSAN A.S.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Other Key Players

