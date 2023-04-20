Smart Ticketing Global Market Report 2023: Europe was the Largest Region in 2022

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Ticketing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart ticketing market grew from $13.77 billion in 2022 to $16.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The smart ticketing market is expected to grow to $27.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Major players in the smart ticketing market are Cubic Corporation, Confidex Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, CPI Card Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Scheidt & Bachmann, HID Global Corporation, Giesecke+Devrient, Verimatrix, Hitachi Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corporation, Vix Technology, Atsuko, and Siemens Mobility GmbH.

The smart ticketing refer to a ticketing system where travel tickets are electronically stored on smartphones or smartcards. Smart ticketing is a system that stores a travel ticket digitally on a microchip, which is then typically embedded on a smartcard.

Passengers on public transportation could use a smartcard to seamlessly board and disembark from buses, trams, or trains without having to use cash or purchase a paper ticket. To authorize the travel details, the transport operator scans the contactless smartcard at a static or handheld ticket machine or barrier.



The main types of products in smart ticketing are ticket machines, e-tickets, e-kiosks, and request trackers. An e-kiosk is a touch-screen device that allows passengers to check in and pays for their tickets using their credit or debit cards for free. The various components used are hardware and software that are employed in various applications such as open payment systems, smart cards, and near-field communication.

The systems are used by SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and large enterprises for railways, airways, roadways, sports, and entertainment applications.



The smart ticketing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides smart ticketing market statistics, including smart ticketing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a smart ticketing market share, detailed smart ticketing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the smart ticketing industry. This smart ticketing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological advancements in smart ticketing systems are a key trend gaining popularity in the smart ticketing market. Major companies operating in the smart ticketing sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their market position.

Europe was the largest region in the smart ticketing market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart ticketing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the smart ticketing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

