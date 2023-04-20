ChatCrypto the fastest-growing AI community Set to Launch a Deflationary Artificial Intelligence Token, ChatCrypto Token.

London, UK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest innovation, ChatCrypto, the fastest-growing AI community is set to launch a deflationary artificial intelligence token, ChatCrypto token. ChatCrypto token will utilize as a gateway to license Artificial as a Service (AIaaS), Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), and rent HPC power via their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The platform designs this innovative token to provide users with an efficient and secure way to access the platform’s AI technology. By utilizing a deflationary model, the ChatCrypto token intends to create a more stable and sustainable ecosystem for the platform and its users.



Chatcrypto’s AI face Morpheus; Morpheus is a AI face of chatcrypto that makes people and community grow like a rocket speed

ChatCrypto token powers the ChatCrypto ecosystem and can be used to purchase everything listed on the platform. Additionally, the deflationary model also provides users with an incentive to hold onto their tokens, as the value of each token will increase over time.

With the new development, ChatCrypto enables users to learn complex and new skills in blockchain development and cryptocurrency trading by utilizing the ChatCrypto AI tools.

Including more, the platform’s ChatCrypto AI Bot gives the opportunity to learn crypto trading methods. It provides tremendous trading methods by generating accurate trade statistics from the graph and candle reading. ChatCrypto AI Bot works on AI-based algorithms to get accurate data.

In addition, ChatCrypto AI offers a variety of exceptional services such as asset management, supply chain traceability, smart contracts, voting, taxation, and land registration as well.

Furthermore, the innovative platform continues to grow and evolve and offers multiple features and services being added to the ChatCrypto ecosystem. With its unique deflationary model and AI technology, the ChatCrypto token is poised to disrupt the cryptocurrency market and provides users with a secure and efficient way to access advanced AI services. In addition, the platform will constantly innovate and utilize the latest technology and will be more secure.

ChatCrypto token’s total supply is 32,000,000,000, of which 13% is used for marketing, and 15% is for liquidity & staking. From the total supply of the token, 5% is needed for development, and 10% is utilized for airdrops.

ChatCrypto is the fastest growing AI Community in the world currently with 200,000 users in just 10 days of airdrop campaign

About the Company - ChatCrypto:

ChatCrypto is a blockchain company that focuses on developing innovative solutions that integrate AI with the cryptocurrency market. The company intends to make the crypto market more accessible by offering an intuitive and user-friendly platform.

Additionally, the platform aims to revolutionize the cryptocurrency market by introducing cutting-edge technology and the latest innovations.