New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water and Wastewater Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362753/?utm_source=GNW



Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global water and wastewater pipe market looks good with opportunities in potable water, wastewater, and irrigation sectors. The global water and wastewater pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $144.4 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for market growth are increasing investment in water and wastewater management due to scarcity of water and requirement of proper sanitization in a territory and rise in infrastructure spending.



Emerging Trends in Water and Wastewater Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, development of multilayer material in water and wastewater pipes, replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS and PE plastic pipes and FRP pipes, and increasing use of FRP pipes with increasing trenchless technology in the construction industry.



A total of 98 figures / charts and 71 tables are provided in this 193-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Segment



In this market, wastewater pipe will be the largest application segment, whereas plastic pipe will be the largest material segment. Growth in various segments of the water and wastewater pipe market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the water and wastewater pipe market by material, application, diameter type, and region as follows:



Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Application (Volume (Million Tons) and Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Potable Water Pipes

• Wastewater Pipes

• Irrigation Pipes



Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Material (Volume (Million Tons) and Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Metal Pipes

• Plastic Pipes

• Concrete Pipes

• Others



Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Diameter Type (Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Large Diameter Pipes

• Small Diameter Pipes



Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Region (Volume (Million Tons) and Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

List of Water and Wastewater Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, water and wastewater pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the water and wastewater pipe companies profiled in this report includes-

• Orbia

• Sekisui Chemical

• China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

• Tenaris SA

Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that plastic pipe will be the largest material segment over the forecast period because it has a long life span and excellent resistance to corrosion, durability, and low maintenance.

• Within the global water and wastewater pipe market, large diameter and small diameter are the major diameter type segments. With an above average growth rate, small diameter pipes will remain the largest diameter type segment over the forecast period due to due to rapidly growing construction industry and infrastructure development.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest and fastest growing region during the forecast period due to infrastructural development, urbanization, and the subsequent development of residential and industrial construction in the region.



Features of the water and wastewater pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Water and wastewater pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Tons).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Water and wastewater pipe market size by various segments, such as application, diameter, and material.

• Regional Analysis: Water and wastewater pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, diameters, and materials, and regions for water and wastewater pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for water and wastewater pipes.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is thewater and wastewater pipe market size?

Answer:The global water and wastewater pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $144.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast forwater and wastewater pipe market?

Answer:The water and wastewater pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of thewater and wastewater pipe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing investment in water and wastewater management due to scarcity of water and requirement of proper sanitization in a territory and rise in infrastructure spending.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries forwater and wastewater pipes?

Answer:Potable water pipes, wastewater pipes, and irrigation pipes are the major applications of water and wastewater pipes.

Q5. What are the emerging trends inwater and wastewater pipe market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, development of multilayer material in water and wastewater pipes, replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS and PE plastic pipes and FRP pipes, and increasing use of FRP pipes with increasing trenchless technology in the construction industry.

Q6. Who are the keywater and wastewater pipe companies?



Answer:Some of the key water and wastewater pipe companies are as follows:

• Orbia

• Sekisui Chemical

• China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

• Tenaris SA

Q7.

Which will be the largest material segment of thewater and wastewater pipemarketin the forecast period?

Answer: The analyst forecasts plastic pipe will be the largest material segment over the forecast period because it has a long life span and excellent resistance to corrosion, durability, and low maintenance.

Q8: Inwater and wastewater pipemarket, which region is expected to be the largest in the next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific will remain the largest as well as the fastest growing region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the water and wastewater pipe market by material (metal pipes, plastic pipes, concrete pipes, and others), application (potable water pipes, wastewater pipes, and irrigation pipes), diameter type (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the water and wastewater pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the water and wastewater pipe market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this water and wastewater pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the water and wastewater pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the water and wastewater pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the water and wastewater pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the water and wastewater pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the water and wastewater pipe market?



For any questions related to water and wastewater pipe market or related to water and wastewater pipe, water and wastewater pipe sales, water and wastewater pipe companies, top water and wastewater pipe companies, water and wastewater pipe manufacturers, largest water and wastewater pipe companies, water and wastewater pipe manufacturer, water and wastewater pipe company, water and wastewater pipe manufacturing, water and wastewater pipe industry, and water and wastewater pipe classification,write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362753/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________