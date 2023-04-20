Xage Partners with Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative and CISA to Advise on Critical Infrastructure Protection

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , the zero trust real-world cybersecurity company, today announced its membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) for Industrial Control Systems (ICS).



Announced in 2022, the JCDC-ICS works closely with ICS and cybersecurity experts—security vendors, integrators, and distributors—to increase the federal government’s focus on the cybersecurity and resilience of industrial control systems and operational technology (ICS/OT) amid rising cyber threats. Xage will provide JCDC-ICS with enhanced threat defense approaches by offering ongoing insights and expertise into identity and access management (IAM) and cyber-physical asset protection based on zero trust principles.

“We’re honored to be selected for this initiative to help defend U.S. critical infrastructure against growing threats,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage. “Xage has deep experience in both identifying and blocking cyberattacks for some of the largest energy, defense, and manufacturing infrastructure operators around the globe. We look forward to applying our expertise in zero trust architectures and innovative approaches for ICS/OT to advance the collective cybersecurity posture of U.S. and global organizations.”

As new threat intelligence becomes available, this partnership will give JCDC-ICS visibility into emerging threats and help defend against potential attacks. More information about CISA’s work with the ICS community is available at www.cisa.gov/ics .

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov/JCDC .

About the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

As the nation’s cyber defense agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the digital and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day. Visit CISA.gov for more information.

About Xage Security

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Xage’s solutions and services accelerate and simplify the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT, and cloud. Xage products include Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access, and dynamic data security, all powered by the Xage Fabric. Xage also offers Cybersecurity Services, which deliver expert design, implementation, and support services to accelerate the adoption of proactive cyber-defense and underpin secure digital transformation.