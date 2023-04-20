Baycrest’s Goal Management Training Now Offered Through Telus Health’s AbilitiCBT Platform

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baycrest is pleased to announce an exclusive collaboration with TELUS Health (formerly LifeWorks) to make its Goal Management TrainingTM (GMT) program available to more people in Canada and the United States. The collaboration will introduce GMT to TELUS Health’s AbilitiCBT platform that is currently being used by corporations, health care institutions, and health insurance companies. GMT is a therapist-guided, cognitive rehabilitation and training program that can be tailored to users for the treatment of conditions with associated cognitive impairment such as mental illness, post-COVID-19 brain fog, ADHD and substance use.



“Baycrest is proud to partner with TELUS Health to share our leading-edge Goal Management Training program, as we work towards our common goal of providing all adults with brain healthy solutions for the quality of life they deserve,” said Dr. William Reichman, President and CEO of Baycrest Seniors Care. “As a global leader in brain health and aging, we are pleased to present our expertise to an expanded audience through this innovative collaboration.”

GMT, developed at Baycrest’s Rotman Research Institute, is a standardized, evidence-based program for improving executive functioning supported by more than 75 peer-reviewed published studies. GMT expands the existing TELUS Health AbilitiCBT therapies to address cognitive inefficiency, distractibility, and decision-making impairments that often occur in association with mental health conditions, stress, and recovery from illness. Research involving GMT has grown and attracted more than $18 million in funding from agencies in Canada, the US, Europe, the UK and Australia.

“As a trusted leader in wellbeing globally, TELUS Health continuously strives to build healthier workplaces and communities with the belief that happy, healthy and engaged people are at the heart of resilient and productive organizations,” said Juggy Sihota, Chief Growth Officer, TELUS Health. “Through our innovative AbilitiCBT digital platform and this new exclusive agreement with Baycrest, we will be able to provide enhanced support to people who are seeking to improve both their work productivity and mental health goals.”

Through this collaboration, Baycrest will provide training for TELUS Health therapists to ensure they are fully versed in the application of GMT with their clients and can provide the necessary care needed while keeping with the high-quality standards followed by both organizations.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global health care leader serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventive care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied health care professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming health care and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.

For more information, please visit: www.telushealth.com.

About Baycrest

Baycrest, recently recognized as the #1 most research-intensive hospital in Canada, is a global leader in aging and brain health with a vision of a world where, with your help, we can all Fear No AgeTM. Baycrest provides everyone the tools they need to make their later years the best years of their lives. Through advances in research, innovation, care, and education, Baycrest aims to defeat dementia and create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfilment. For more information, visit baycrest.org .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Orsolya Soos

osoos@baycrest.org