UP.Partners taps former Embraer executive Luciano Froes to join its organization as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP.Partners, a leading multi-strategy mobility investment firm, has welcomed Luciano Froes as Partner & Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role, Luciano will spearhead all marketing and communications activities for UP.Partners and its strategies, including UP.Ventures, UP.Labs and UP.Summit. Additionally, he will work closely with UP’s growing portfolio of companies, to support their business growth and evolution.



Luciano brings to UP.Partners over 20 years of experience across the aerospace and financial sectors. He held multiple senior roles at Embraer S.A., one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial, executive, and defense aircraft. During his tenure at Embraer, Luciano served as Chief Marketing Officer for the company’s Executive Jets division, where he was responsible for helping lead the successful restructuring of the company’s mid-cabin product strategy, resulting in the launch of the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 business jets. Prior to his role as CMO, Luciano also served as Head of Investor Relations for the dual-listed aircraft manufacturer, where he managed Embraer’s global investor relations program, including SEC and CVM financial reporting activities, as well as the ongoing communications with both sell- and buy-side analysts. Luciano also led Embraer’s successful buildout and completion of the company's $53M “green field” facility in Melbourne, Florida, the Global Headquarters for its Executive Jets division.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luciano to our team as Partner & Chief Marketing Officer,” said Cyrus Sigiri, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at UP.Partners. “Luciano's extensive and diverse experience in marketing, public relations, communications, finance and investor relations, combined with his expertise in multicultural and international markets, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and drive innovation in the mobility space.”

“I could not be more excited to join UP.Partners and work alongside this incredibly talented team on such an inspiring and relevant mission,” said Luciano Froes. “With transportation among the largest contributors of global CO2 emissions, and the unprecedented convergence of enabling technologies, there has never been a more opportune time for the industry to work together to transform the way we move people and goods around the world. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help propel UP.Partners’ mission forward.”

Luciano received his bachelor's degree in business from Florida Atlantic University and studied Executive Sales & Marketing at Kellogg Executive Education. His expertise and leadership will be critical as UP.Partners continues to connect entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, and professionals who are committed to transforming the way we move people and goods on the ground, in the air, on the sea, and in space.

About UP.Partners

UP.Partners is Transforming the Moving World by building and investing in companies that move people and goods cleaner, faster, safer, and at lower cost — on the ground, in the air, on the sea, and in space. The multi-strategy firm achieves this goal through its unique and virtuous ecosystem encompassing UP.Ventures, UP.Labs, and UP.Summit. UP.Ventures invests in companies and technologies to enable the future of mobility, working with some of the world's most innovative investors and entrepreneurs. With flagship launch partner Porsche, UP.Labs is a first-of-its-kind venture lab, partnering with the world’s largest corporations to identify the most pressing challenges that they, and broader society, face. The UP.Summit is an invitation-only experience co-hosted with Tom and Steuart Walton and Ross Perot Jr., in Bentonville, AR and Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX respectively, bringing together the world’s most innovative minds to rethink the future of transportation. For more information, visit www.UP.partners or follow on Twitter @UpPartnersVC or LinkedIn.

