Athena Expands RV Park Division to Columbus, Ohio

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Columbus Campground & RV Park, formerly Cross Creek Camping Resort. The RV Park is 21.8 miles from downtown Columbus, Ohio. This award-winning, family-friendly, all-season park in Delaware County boasts full amenities, an ideal location, and 200 sites on approximately 20 acres of land. This marks the 14th acquisition for Applebrook RV Parks, the outdoor hospitality division of Athena Real Estate.



Columbus Campground & RV Park features a spacious clubhouse, fully stocked store, dog park, laundry facility, and a full set of amenities. There are several amenities for guests to enjoy at the Park, including tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, gaga ball, bocce ball, basketball, volleyball, and a playground. During the summer season, guests enjoy a range of family-friendly activities and later in the year, Halloween and Christmas are fully celebrated. In addition, the Park is located across from Alum Creek State Park and the recently upgraded marina.

Richard O'Brien, CEO and founder of Athena and Applebrook RV Parks, expressed his excitement about the acquisition and stated that the RV Park has a strong foundation, but could use some updates including improving the roads and Wi-Fi system. He added, “Prior ownership has done a fine job over the last 25 years, and we hope to retain the strong customer base built during that time. We are seeking to buy more campgrounds and RV parks nationwide through our robust industry knowledge, strong relationships, and track record of closing deals at agreed-upon terms.”

Athena Real Estate, LLC is a real estate investment firm focused on specialty collateral properties, including RV parks and resorts, manufactured home communities, and self-storage facilities. Athena owns and operates 26 commercial properties across eight states. Located in Orlando, Florida, Athena's operating philosophy is to obtain premium returns by acquiring niche property types where focused management can provide a competitive advantage. Athena was founded in 2004 by Richard J. O'Brien, who is a former executive of a mid-cap public REIT and a large real estate financial services and investment company.

