Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.3 million or $1.47 per diluted share compared to $4.2 million or $1.45 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2022. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 2% and 1%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022.



“Truxton performed well in the first quarter of 2023 despite continued financial market turbulence,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “In light of recent banking industry turmoil, it is important to highlight that our conservative asset liability management has always been a key pillar of strength for our business. Volatility in stock and bond markets also continues to be a headwind. Wealth Management Services revenue was down only $10 thousand for the quarter compared to first quarter 2022 while many market indices were down more than 10% over the same period. Net interest margin for the quarter held steady year-over-year despite a dramatic shift in the interest rate environment during the same period. The market environment remains challenging, but we continue to seek to serve our shareholders well by striving to serve our clients well.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of securities, grew to $4.5 million in the first quarter, an increase of 2% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2% higher in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 94% of non-interest income, excluding those same gains and losses, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 95% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 96% in the first quarter of 2022.

Loans rose by 1% to $626 million at quarter end compared to $619 million on December 31, 2022 and were up 24% compared to $505 million on March 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased by 4% from $808 million at December 31, 2022, to $771 million at March 31, 2023, and were less than 1% lower in comparison to $778 million at March 31, 2022. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.75%, a decrease of 8 basis points from the 2.83% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and the same as in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Cost of funds was 2.27% in the first quarter of 2023, up from 1.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and up from 0.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on March 31, 2023. Truxton had $12 thousand of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2023, $2 thousand in recoveries in the trailing quarter, and $0 in the first quarter of 2022.

Truxton adopted the mandated Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023. Allowance for credit losses, excluding $507 thousand for unfunded commitments, was $6.0 million at quarter end March 31, 2023, compared to Allowance for loans losses of $5.8 million at December 31, 2022, and $4.9 million at March 31, 2022. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.95%, 0.93%, and 0.97%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.29% at March 31, 2023, compared to 9.78% at December 31, 2022, and 9.48% at March 31, 2022. Book value per common share was $25.71, $25.39, and $25.77 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.38 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend paid on March 25, 2023.



About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023* December 31, 2022* March 31, 2022* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,955 $ 5,405 $ 8,837 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4,322 1,094 42,375 Federal funds sold 10 - 2,985 Cash and cash equivalents 13,288 6,499 54,197 Time deposits in other financial institutions 1,260 3,833 2,284 Securities available for sale 253,372 257,257 293,588 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 625,626 618,847 504,235 Allowance for credit losses** (5,961 ) (5,761 ) (4,881 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 90 101 409 Net loans 619,754 613,187 499,763 Bank owned life insurance 10,644 10,592 10,439 Restricted equity securities 5,391 3,227 3,250 Premises and equipment, net 222 209 267 Accrued interest receivable 9,752 3,512 2,479 Deferred tax asset, net 6,842 7,161 3,107 Other assets 1,369 11,803 5,790 Total assets $ 921,894 $ 917,280 $ 875,164 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 151,956 $ 153,870 $ 180,743 Interest bearing 619,542 653,880 597,310 Total deposits 771,499 807,750 778,053 Federal funds purchased 2,417 4,933 - Swap counterparty cash collateral 2,860 4,090 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,500 4,500 4,500 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 40,000 - - Subordinated debt 14,752 14,727 14,653 Other liabilities 6,078 7,904 2,789 Total liabilities 847,106 843,904 799,995 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 289 $ 289 $ 287 Additional paid-in capital 31,336 31,107 32,113 Retained earnings 59,281 59,492 49,946 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,118 ) (17,512 ) (7,177 ) Total shareholders' equity 74,788 73,376 75,169 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 921,894 $ 917,280 $ 875,164 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

**Prior quarter data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $507, recorded in Other liabilities, as of March 31, 2023.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023* December 31, 2022* March 31, 2022* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,171 $ 4,126 $ 4,182 Service charges on deposit accounts 136 111 99 Securities gains (losses), net 58 (588 ) (18 ) Bank owned life insurance income 52 51 50 Other 91 63 48 Total non-interest income 4,508 3,763 4,361 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,487 $ 8,017 $ 4,838 Taxable securities 1,954 1,620 1,114 Tax-exempt securities 233 373 396 Interest bearing deposits 61 303 31 Federal funds sold 11 26 1 Other interest income 65 59 16 Total interest income 10,812 10,398 6,396 Interest expense Deposits 4,216 3,485 586 Short-term borrowings 58 42 194 Long-term borrowings 237 72 23 Subordinated debentures 194 194 1 Total interest expense 4,705 3,793 804 Net interest income 6,107 6,605 5,592 Provision for credit losses 59 9 105 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,048 6,596 5,487 Total revenue, net 10,556 0 10,359 9,848 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,766 3,823 3,511 Occupancy 286 278 252 Furniture and equipment 25 25 32 Data processing 427 400 366 Wealth management processing fees 176 179 165 Advertising and public relations 46 78 32 Professional services 116 177 166 FDIC insurance assessments 75 55 57 Other 397 196 242 Total non interest expense 5,314 5,211 4,823 Income before income taxes 5,242 5,148 5,025 Income tax expense 951 1,098 798 Net income $ 4,291 $ 4,050 $ 4,227 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.48 $ 1.40 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 1.47 $ 1.40 $ 1.45 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023* December 31, 2022* March 31, 2022* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.48 $1.40 $1.46 Diluted $1.47 $1.40 $1.45 Book value per common share $25.71 $25.39 $25.77 Tangible book value per common share $25.71 $25.39 $25.77 Basic weighted average common shares 2,820,892 2,810,702 2,793,014 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,830,504 2,822,538 2,807,866 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,908,483 2,887,362 2,917,044 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.11% 8.00% 8.59% Average Loans $622,012 $616,609 $498,755 Average earning assets (1) $912,603 $939,763 $840,952 Average total assets $918,440 $943,900 $866,432 Average stockholders' equity $75,557 $70,128 $83,009 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $12 ($2) $0 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.95% 0.93% 0.97% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 10.29% 9.78% 9.48% Common equity tier 1 13.79% 13.36% 14.00% Total risk-based capital 14.74% 14.20% 14.83% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 51.32% 48.55% 48.46% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.89% 1.70% 1.98% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 23.05% 22.92% 20.64% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 23.05% 22.92% 20.64% Net interest margin 2.75% 2.83% 2.75% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **Prior quarter data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. March 31, 2023 ratio does not include $507 reserve for unfunded commitments (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.



