SVT Robotics Delivers Rapid Warehouse Automation Integration for Tecsys WMS Customers With a SOFTBOT® Platform Connector

NORFOLK, Va., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics , a leader in enterprise software for the rapid deployment of industrial robotics, today announced a new SOFTBOT® Platform Connector for Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company.



SVT and Tecsys worked together to develop and launch the pre-built connector between the Tecsys WMS and SVT's SOFTBOT® Platform. The integration will provide Tecsys Elite™ customers much faster deployment and lower complexity without the need for custom code development often involved in multi-system automation and robotics deployments.

“A SOFTBOT connector is one of the basic building blocks of the SOFTBOT Platform, like a Rosetta Stone for data information between systems,” said Nick Leonard, SVP of Product at SVT Robotics. “With this connector to the Tecsys WMS, we can normalize data from their standard API to create interoperability between Tecsys and other solutions from leading providers. This allows Tecsys customers to rapidly deploy the specific automation they need today with little to no customization.”

“This is a gamechanger for our customers,” said Bill Denbigh, Vice President of Product Marketing at Tecsys. “With a growing and evolving automation market, orchestrating warehouse automation across multiple automation vendors has the potential to quickly become unsupportable. Our collaboration with SVT allows Tecsys to offer a hardware-agnostic warehouse automation solution perfectly tailored to each use case. It liberates them to choose automation that best addresses their warehouse challenges, rather than limiting them to a specific WMS provider’s preferred automation partner.”

Click here to see a demo of the Tecsys Connector in action on the SOFTBOT Platform.

For more information on Tecsys’ warehouse automation enablement, visit www.tecsys.com/automation .

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is an enterprise software company that's revolutionizing robot deployments in the warehousing and manufacturing industries. SVT's tech-agnostic, low-code SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate the robots, automation, or IoT devices they need in just days or weeks. Learn more and join the revolution at svtrobotics.com . Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys’ shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .