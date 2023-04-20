Novan to Host Analyst and Investor Event: A Discussion of Molluscum’s Unmet Need with Pediatric Dermatologist Jeffrey Sugarman, MD, PhD

DURHAM, N.C., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Event: A Discussion of Molluscum’s Unmet Need with Pediatric Dermatologist Jeffrey Sugarman, MD, PhD, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.



For the event, Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Novan will be joined by Dr. Jeffrey Sugarman, Founder and medical director at Redwood Family Dermatology, Clinical Professor in the Departments of Dermatology and Family and Community Medicine at U.C. San Francisco. Dr. Sugarman is a well-established leader in pediatric dermatology. Over the course of his career, he has published articles on topics ranging from cancer research to childhood eczema and has lectured extensively on various topics in dermatology at the local, regional, national and international levels. He is a past-president for the Society for Pediatric Dermatology and is the immediate past president of the California Society of Dermatology. As part of the event, the Company and Dr. Sugarman will discuss Novan’s lead development program, berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) and its potential to address the global unmet need for a safe and effective, at-home topical treatment option for molluscum contagiosum.

In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions related to the Company’s molluscum program as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the spotlight event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Novan



Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. Novan has a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams, promoting products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea and acne. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted for filing Novan’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) seeking approval for berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The Company also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using its proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

