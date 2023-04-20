Wearable Injectors Market Expected to Reach US$ 26.94 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global wearable injectors market was valued at US$ 7.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 26.94 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 15%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of oncological diseases will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the wearable injectors market.

North America will dominate the global wearable injectors market.

Increasing public awareness of the benefits of wearable injectors will fuel the growth of the wearable injectors market.

Wearable Injectors Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 7.65 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 26.94 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

Innovative injector technology is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of oncological diseases and cancer will support market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global wearable injectors market from five perspectives: Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into on-body, off-body devices. The on-body segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because these patches are easy to put on the skin.

Technology Segmentation: Based on the technology, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into spring-based, motor-driven, rotary pump, expanding battery, and others. The spring-base segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of its ease of use and patients' ability to accurately deliver the medicine subcutaneously by pressing one or more buttons on the device.

Application Segmentation: Based on the route of administration, the global wearable injector market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, and immunodeficiency. The oncology segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because wearable injectors are becoming more popular in the healthcare business as cancer patients recognize the key advantages, such as reduced disease progression and suffering.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care & others. The home care segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of an increasing trend of decreasing hospital system strain.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global wearable injectors market due to The European region is expected to register significant revenue growth because of the government's active support, greater interest in drug development, and the rising prevalence of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global wearable injectors market are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Unilife Corporation

Steady Med Therapeutics Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Sensile Medical

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

CeQur SA

Enable Injections

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Ypsomed

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

The wearable injectors market is moderately competitive with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) in June 2022 as the first and only selective interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor for the treatment of persons with moderately to highly active Crohn's disease. (CD). Subcutaneous Injection (SC) with an On-Body Injector (OBI) is a method of self-administration.

Enable Injections secured a USD 215 million round in February 2022 to support the development of the enFuse subcutaneous drug delivery system. The device includes a wearable delivery disc and a technique for transferring medicine from its original vessel.

Table of Content

WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET TOC

