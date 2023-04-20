Ranger Guard of Tampa Bay Introduce New Mobile Patrol Services for Industrial, Commercial and Professional Organizations

Tampa Bay, Florida, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Guard of Tampa Bay is pleased to announce the launch of its Mobile Patrol services in Tampa Bay, Florida. Ranger Guard of Tampa Bay is an established security company in Tampa Bay Florida, that has been offering individuals and businesses a diverse range of security solutions since 2009. The company is now introducing a new mobile patrol service specifically designed to provide industrial, commercial, non-profit, and professional organizations throughout Florida with 24/7 property security and safety.

Mobile patrol services are conducted by trained security guards who prioritize being visible by utilizing a clearly marked security car and visiting your business at random intervals several times a night. This security service is an effective way to deter potential criminals and allows the guards provided by Ranger Guard of Tampa Bay to routinely check, monitor, and investigate any suspicious activity.

“Every business owner wants to maximize protection while minimizing cost,” said a spokesperson for Ranger Guard of Tampa Bay. “Our professional mobile patrol team knows that deterrence is a key factor in reducing crime, which means your property stays safer. It can also lower your insurance premiums by an estimated 15-20%.”

Why Mobile Patrol Services Are A Better Option

Different situations require different types of security.

While the static security guards for hire in Tampa Bay Florida offered by Ranger Guard of Tampa Bay have many advantages, for businesses with high traffic environments, a highly visible mobile patrol service can provide a quick response to the changing environment, no matter the issue.

Due to the extra mobility provided by cars, mobile patrols are able to visit multiple sites throughout a shift and offer a comprehensive firewatch service in Tampa Bay Florida. This additional mobility also allows businesses to reduce security service costs by including several properties on the patrol route for around-the-clock protection.

The mobile patrol officers offered at Ranger Guard of Tampa Bay arrive in highly visible marked security vehicles, complete with lights, to patrol your property. These patrol services make random visits throughout the night, so criminals are not able to monitor their schedules and plan accordingly. The lights and decals clearly identify the car as a patrol car to deter potential thieves. Depending on which option you select, you can receive an unarmed or armed security service in Tampa Bay Florida.

Insurance companies are aware of the deterrence effect of mobile security. By choosing a mobile patrol, you may be able to reduce your insurance premium by as much as 10-15%. A mobile patrol is a far cheaper solution than static guards, who can cover far less ground and are unable to routinely physically check all accessible gates, doors, parking, and garage areas to ensure there is no unauthorized activity taking place.

Once Ranger Guard of Tampa Bay’s mobile patrol security guard service has completed their inspection of your business, they will log their visit using the company’s high-tech tracking system. Documentation provides peace of mind for the client, who can rest easy knowing their property is protected. It also provides valuable evidence in the event of a lawsuit.

Additionally, all mobile patrol officers are equipped with GPS to allow you to know exactly where they are. They photograph the property as they patrol and post real-time updates on a designated client-access website. Customers can access their accounts at any time to verify patrols and see the officer’s daily reports. They will also be able to share this information, where relevant, with law enforcement or property managers.

