Killer Burger Unveils Its First-Ever Loyalty Program, “Killer Rewards”

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger , the fast growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, today announced that it has launched its first-ever loyalty program, ‘Killer Rewards,’ providing guests access to exclusive perks when they enroll through the app or in-stores. The company also announced the addition of Nick Scarpino, a highly accomplished restaurant industry executive, to the Killer Burger Board. The news comes on the heels of the company’s recently announced multi-unit development agreements , and 20th store opening in Eugene, Oregon this past January.



“After months of strategic development and testing, we could not be more excited to finally unveil our Killer Rewards loyalty program, which has been created with the customer at heart,” said John Dikos, Chief Executive Officer of Killer Burger. “We are also grateful to be welcoming Nick to the Killer Burger Board of Directors, where his in-depth understanding of restaurant marketing and digital functions, paired with his success fueling business growth and leading teams across industries will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow and enhance the Killer Burger brand.”

Killer Rewards is available at all Killer Burger locations, and membership to the program is free of charge. The loyalty program comes with a number of unique and engaging perks, including product rewards, experiential giveaways and member-only promotions.

In addition to its newly launched loyalty program, Killer Burger has also announced the addition of Nick Scarpino to its board. Nick brings years of industry expertise to the position, and currently serves as the SVP of Marketing and Off-Premise Dining at Portillo’s Hot Dogs. After working as a cashier at Portillo’s in high school, Nick earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree from Northwestern University, before holding several digital marketing leadership roles at Google. Nick then joined Portillo’s in 2015, where he went on to spearhead the creation of Portillo’s marketing team, the launch of Portillo’s online ordering platform, the rollout of Portillo’s nationwide delivery strategy, and more. His relevant experience will lend will to the Killer Burger team as it continues to ramp up its growth and development plans. The news follows Paul Twohig’s appointment to the board back in 2021, and is part of the company’s larger effort of building out the brand at every level.

Furthermore, Killer Burger recently shared its accelerated growth plans that include three more restaurant openings in 2023, with a company-owned unit in Medford, Oregon opening in the coming months, as well as franchised locations in West Linn and Salem, Oregon. The company has also announced two multi-unit franchising deal agreements that will bring nine restaurants to Oregon, Washington and Idaho over the next four years. In total, these restaurant openings and multi-unit development agreements bring Killer Burger’s open and committed store count to 31 units.

To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/ .

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Killer Burger is a growing better burger concept with meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger to the modern world. With 20 company-owned and franchised locations in the Pacific Northwest, Killer Burger was built on the idea of crafting a burger so good that it defines what a burger should be, with each quality ingredient layered on top of a perfectly-seared patty to make each bite a carefully-engineered experience.

The company has received praise from a number of national and local publications since its inception, including being voted “Best Burger” in Vancouver, Washington’s The Columbian, “Beaverton Best Burger” in 2022 and “Portland’s Best Burger” by readers of Willamette Week in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic company-owned and franchised growth. To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/ .

