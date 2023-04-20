Ispire Technology Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with International Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Cookies

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ispire Technology Inc. (“Ispire” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, today announced a strategic partnership with Cookies, an international cannabis lifestyle brand.



Under the terms of the supply agreement, Cookies will work with Ispire in good faith to help facilitate the purchase of an aggregate 15 million units of mutually agreed Ispire products by Cookies’ third-party retail and wholesale partners. Ispire will also provide a dedicated product team to support Cookies’ product needs.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Cookies, the globally renowned cannabis company, to supply their customers with our CBD vaping products at competitive prices,” said Michael Wang, CFO of Ispire. “We strongly believe that Ispire offers the very best products in the large and rapidly growing marketplace for CBD and cannabis vaping and look forward to embarking on this mutually-beneficial relationship.”

“It has been a pleasure working with the Ispire team over the last year developing a line of truly innovative and unique hardware for our CBD and wellness lines. We are excited for the nationwide launch of these products over the coming months,” said Parker Berling, President of Cookies.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the R&D, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company has or licenses from a related party more than 200 invention/design patents received or filed globally. Ispire’s tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the PRC and Russia) primarily through our distribution network. Ispire’s cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co