Ranger Guard Of Orlando, Florida, Introduces New Security Guard Service For Businesses In Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Guard of Orlando Florida is pleased to announce the launch of its new security guard services in Orlando, Florida. Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, is a security company in Orlando Florida, that has recently introduced a security guard service offering 24/7 specialist protection and safety guarantees to industrial, commercial, non-profit, and professional organizations and agencies throughout the state.

All the security guards for hire in Orlando Florida offered at Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, are licensed, insured, certified, and have received rigorous in-service training to ensure they all have the appropriate up-to-date skills, and knowledge of security defensive tactics, criminal law, first aid, verbal de-escalation tactics, and counter-terrorism training, as well as knowledge of customer service techniques.

The company prioritizes employing military and law enforcement veterans with front-line experience for its security guard services as Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, believes veterans have the instincts and training to respond appropriately in live security situations as well as the skills necessary to protect a company’s staff and customers.

A spokesperson for Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, states, “We go further than most other security companies in Orlando to find the best candidates because we know that candidate quality makes such a difference in providing a top-tier service for our clients. We far exceed the state requirements for pre-employment background investigations as even after applicants have passed our criminal and other background checks, they still undergo various aptitude tests to assess suitability for the high-stress role of a front-line security guard.”

The security guards at Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, can offer businesses and organizations a variety of effective security services. These include:

After Hours Vehicular Patrol

For owners and managers who need their retail facilities monitored after hours, Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, provides a mobile patrol and firewatch service in Orlando Florida, that can help.

A highly visible and well-marked security vehicle will pay random visits to your facilities throughout the night and can efficiently avoid damage or less of property.

Loss Prevention

To reduce theft at your business or facility and to improve upon operating inefficiencies, the security guards at Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, offer a specialist “Shoplifting Prevention and Apprehension” program to retail clients wishing to proactively control losses and the business risks that come with external shrink.

Shoplifting is a major risk to profit margins, and a retailer who is able to adopt these effective measures against shoplifters will be better able to offer lower prices for merchandise without impacting their profitability, thus enabling them to remain competitive in their local market.

24/7 Monitoring

At Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, the unarmed or armed security service in Orlando Florida is available 24 hours a day and year-round to ensure your business or organization receives constant security and protection.

The security guards will monitor and guard activity onsite and are empowered to send backup or contact emergency services when appropriate.

Foot Patrol

To deter criminals and reassure clients, the security guard service provided at Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, conducts regular visible foot patrols using completely undetermined patterns.

This prevents anyone from learning patrol routes and gives the security guards the adequate opportunity to assess the overall safety and security of the area.

Verbal Judo and De-escalation

Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, believes that crime prevention can be accomplished by using tactical strategies rather than accusations or blunt force.

The security guards offered by the company use de-escalation tactics such as “verbal judo,” which is very effective at defusing potentially dangerous or volatile situations.

More information

To find out more about Ranger Guard of Orlando, Florida, and its new security guard service, please visit the website at http://orlando.rangerguard.net/.

