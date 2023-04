Coveo Partners With U-Go: Donates 100 University Scholarships to Help Young Women Access Education Across Low Income Countries

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization, and merchandising, today announced a new partnership with U-Go , a recently-launched nonprofit organization that helps young women in low-income countries including Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and Vietnam to pursue higher education by providing financial scholarships. As part of Coveo’s commitment to the Pledge 1% , Coveo will be sponsoring approximately 100 university scholarships through the program.

UNESCO estimates that around the world, 129 million girls cannot access education. And only 21% of young women complete an upper secondary education. Gender parity and increased access to education for young women is one of the most transformative development strategies. A recent World Bank study estimates that the “limited educational opportunities for girls, and barriers to completing 12 years of education, cost countries between US$15 trillion and $30 trillion in lost lifetime productivity and earnings.”

“Knowledge and education are at the center of our 1% Pledge. We’ve chosen to prioritize programs that support young people in vulnerable social groups to give them equal, accessible, and unconstrained access to education. The U-Go scholarship program is the perfect fit,” said Sheila Morin, CMO at Coveo. “U-Go has already had a huge generational impact on families around the world. Access to education not only empowers women across nations, but can help lift their households, communities, and countries out of poverty. We could not be prouder to join U-Go to support these young women.”

“I’m so excited that we are announcing this new partnership between U-Go and Coveo,” said John Wood, Founder and CEO of U-Go. “Our team’s core belief is that while talent is universal, opportunity often is not. Access to education is one of the only ways to move a family from the bottom tier of income and wellbeing to the top, in a single generation. This year our goal is to increase the cohort of U-Go scholars to over 2,200, and with Coveo’s help we will be able to welcome 100 ambitious and promising young women into the U-Go family.”

Hear from John Wood, and one of their scholars, Haway Dum from Cambodia to learn more about U-Go and their impact.

Donate to U-Go.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f980cd4-7f9e-485f-8fed-d4b184e8aa37