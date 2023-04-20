Shift to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The conference call, hosted by management, will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) and will cover the company’s business and financial results.



What: Shift First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 634-1255 or (412) 317-6015

Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Shift’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.shift.com/ . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 18, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the passcode 5267882.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle, enabling customers to purchase a vehicle online with financing and vehicle protection products, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

Investor Relations:

Susan Lewis

IR@shift.com

Media Contact:

press@shift.com

Source: Shift Technologies, Inc.