Chairman of the Audit Committee of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected

We hereby inform that in the AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – Company) Audit Committee meeting held on 20 April 2023, Šarūnas Radavičius was elected as a Chairman of the Audit Committee. As of 22 of February, 2023, until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council, Šarūnas Radavičius was elected as an independent member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

The Audit Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and 2 (two) are designated independent members of the Supervisory Council.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772