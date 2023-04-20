Aware Sets First Quarter 2023 Webcast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adapted authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, will hold a webcast on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing AWRE@gatewayir.com.

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

