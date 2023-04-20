The global PBAT market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% from USD 1.5 billion in 2022

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market by Grade, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449401/?utm_source=GNW

Rising demand from emerging markets and growing consumer awareness are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of PBAT.



The non-food packaging accounted for the largest share in the packaging segment of PBAT market in terms of value.

PBAT is a biodegradable polymer widely used in the production of sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging materials.In the non-food packaging industry, PBAT-based packaging materials are used for products other than food items, such as cosmetics, household goods, and personal care products.



Moreover, the non-food packaging industry is increasingly adopting sustainable solutions to reduce environmental impact. This trend is driving the growth of the PBAT market as more companies are looking for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging materials.



Molded products is the second-fastest growing application of PBAT, in terms of value.



PBAT can be used in the manufacturing of various molded products due to its thermoplastic nature.This enables it to be easily melted and molded into different shapes.



Some common applications of PBAT molded products include disposable cutlery, food packaging, medical devices and consumer goods.



Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for PBAT

Europe is the second market for PBAT.Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major countries in the European PBAT market.



The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. The region is expecting a rebound in the growth of the biodegradable polymers market, with the countries investing heavily in new packaging technology to suit customer demands and needs.

Europe accounts for a significant share of the PBAT market due to the high consumer demand for sustainable packaging materials. The governments of European countries are promoting the use of biodegradable plastics, such as PBAT, by setting up the infrastructure for composting these plastics.



The key players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Novamont S.p.A (Italy), Willeap (South Korea), Kingfa (China), Hangzhou Peijin Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Zhejiang Biodegradable Advanced Material Co. Ltd (China), Anhui Jumei Biotechnology (China), Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Jinhui Zhaolong Advanced Technology Co. Ltd (China), Mitsui Plastics, Inc (US), and Chang Chun Group (China).



