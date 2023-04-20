Global eClinical Solutions Market Size/Share Revenue Estimated to Surpass USD 33.95 Billion By 2032, Growing at 14.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global eClinical Solutions Market [By Product & Solutions; By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud Based); By Clinical Trial; By End Use; By Region]: Segments & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global eclinical solutions market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 9.14 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 33.95 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 14.0% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are eClinical Solutions? How Big Is eClinical Solutions Market Size & Share?

Overview

eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations accelerate clinical development initiatives worldwide with expert biometrics services and the Elluminate Clinical Data Cloud – the foundation of digital trials. The eClinical solutions market size is growing rapidly within the healthcare industry, which leverages electronic technology to optimize the efficiency of clinical trials and research.

Electronic technologies include electronic data capture, clinical trial management systems, and electronic patient-reported outcomes. The market is being driven by increasing demand for streamlined clinical trial processes, cost savings, and the need for real-time data access and analysis. Some of the eClinical solutions market key players include Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Parexel, BioClinica, etc.

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

CRF Health

DATATRAK International Inc.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

ERT Clinical

eClinical Solutions LLC

Oracle Corporation

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

BioClinica Inc.

OmniComm Systems Inc

Prominent Drivers of the market

Increasing demand for personalized medicine: With a growing emphasis on individualized healthcare, eClinical solutions are becoming more important in facilitating targeted drug development and precision medicine. This is the key factor for the eClinical solutions market share growth.

With a growing emphasis on individualized healthcare, eClinical solutions are becoming more important in facilitating targeted drug development and precision medicine. This is the key factor for the eClinical solutions market share growth.

Integrating disparate clinical data sources has become critical for clinical trial success. eClinical solutions provide the tools to manage, standardize, and integrate data from various sources.

Using eClinical solutions can help reduce the cost of clinical trials by enabling more efficient study design, data collection, and analysis.

Using eClinical solutions can help reduce the cost of clinical trials by enabling more efficient study design, data collection, and analysis. Increasingly complex regulatory requirements: Regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent and complex, making it more difficult to conduct clinical trials. eClinical solutions can help organizations stay compliant by providing tools to manage regulatory documentation and ensure adherence to guidelines.

Top Report Findings

Increasing demand for personalized medicine is the key factor driving demand.

The market is primarily segmented based on the products & solutions type, deployment, clinical trial, end use, and region.

North America region dominates the market.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

The use of cloud-based in eClinical solutions market sales is on the rise due to their benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, enhanced scalability, and easy accessibility to data from any location.

eClinical solutions now focus on making clinical trials more patient-centric. This involves incorporating patient feedback into the study design, improving patient communication, and making the trial experience more comfortable for participants.

eClinical solutions increasingly integrate AI and ML technologies, which can aid in data analysis, improve trial efficiency, and provide valuable insights into patient behavior and outcomes.

eClinical solutions increasingly integrate AI and ML technologies, which can aid in data analysis, improve trial efficiency, and provide valuable insights into patient behavior and outcomes. Mobile and wearables integration: Integrating mobile and wearable devices in clinical trials can offer several benefits, such as remote patient monitoring, real-time data capture, and improved patient engagement.

Segmental Analysis

The Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) sector is projected to experience the most rapid expansion

The production and solution type in eClinical solutions market segmentation, EDC, and CDMS solutions can streamline clinical trial procedures, minimize errors, and enhance data quality. EDC is a computerized system that facilitates collecting, managing, and reporting clinical trial data. CDMS is a software application that manages the data collected during clinical trials. The demand can be attributed to the heightened need for clinical trial automation. Clinical trials become progressively intricate and time-consuming, increasing costs and timelines.

In 2022, the Cloud-Based category held the largest share of the market

The healthcare industry's adoption of technology and software to oversee clinical trials and relevant data is expanding at a rapid pace, largely due to the increased utilization of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based eClinical solutions provide numerous benefits, including cost-effectiveness, simplified data accessibility, and scalability. By leveraging cloud-based solutions, clinical trial data can be accessed from any location, offering a significant advantage for remote clinical trials. Hence, it has proved to be eClinical solutions market trend.

eClinical Solutions Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 33.95% Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 10.40 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.0% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players CRF Health, DATATRAK International, Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, ERT Clinical, eClinical Solutions LLC, Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, BioClinica, Inc., OmniComm Systems, Inc. MedNet Solutions, PHT Corporation, DSG, Inc., Bio-Optronics, Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, Clincase GmbH, Anju Software, Inc., OpenClinica, LLC, Veeva Systems Inc., IBM Watson Health, Veeva Systems Inc. Segments Covered By Products & Solutions Type, By Deployment, By Clinical Trial, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America: eClinical solutions market demand in the North America region is experiencing an evolution from a growing patient population, rising R&D investments, and increased healthcare technology adoption. North America is leading the charge in precision medicine, tailoring treatments to individual patient characteristics and analyzing large patient data. Additionally, there is a shift towards value-based healthcare, prioritizing outcomes over the volume of services provided.

Browse the Detail Report “Global eClinical Solutions Market [By Product & Solutions; By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud Based); By Clinical Trial; By End Use; By Region]: Segments & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/eclinical-solutions-market

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Datatrak International unveiled its latest release of electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA), and electronic informed consent (eConsent) platforms to support the advancement of decentralized clinical trials worldwide.

Clario launched a cloud-based image viewer specifically designed for clinical trials in March 2023. This Image Viewer provides a user-friendly and all-inclusive solution for clinical imaging needs. It offers on-demand, real-time, high-resolution viewing and manipulation capabilities.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the eClinical Solutions market report based on component, Products & Solutions Type, Deployment, Clinical Trial Channel, End-use, and region:

By Products & Solutions Type Outlook

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Safety Solutions

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

Other Solutions

By Deployment Outlook

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Clinical Trail Outlook

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By End Use Outlook

Pharma and Biopharma Companies

Hospitals

CROs

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

