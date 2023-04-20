Sunwing invites customers to shine bright and win big under the Caribbean sun with Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba

English French

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s still time for Canadians to take advantage of great rates and exciting perks when they book a last-minute escape or get a jump start on fall vacation planning with Sunwing and Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba. On now until April 30, 2023, customers can find their feel-good getaways in the popular all inclusive destinations of Varadero, Cayo Santa Maria, Cayo Largo and more, with unlimited sun, sand and adventure surrounded by Cuba’s beautiful landscapes.



What’s more, travellers who purchase a Blue Diamond Resorts vacation package at participating properties with Royalton Luxury Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Grand Memories Resorts & Spa, Memories Resorts & Spa and Starfish Resorts in Cuba by April 30, 2023, for departures between April 1, 2023 and October 31, 2023, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a free all inclusive getaway for two to the family-friendly Memories Flamenco Beach Resort in Cayo Coco or adults only Sanctuary at Grand Memories Varadero in Varadero. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible but limited to one entry during the contest period and must complete a contest form on Sunwing.ca*.

Blue Diamond Resorts is the fastest growing resort chain in the Caribbean, with an expansive hotel portfolio spanning multiple destinations, including Cuba, that offer adults only and all-ages vacation experiences at varying price points. From sought-after tropical destinations to a comprehensive array of amenities and services and convenient access to exciting attractions, shopping, local culture and more, Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba offers it all. Cayo Largo in particular, Sunwing’s newest destination in Cuba with Blue Diamond Resorts, boasts a fantastic selection of properties for customers interested in boutique vacation experiences, plus pristine sand, sunnier skies year-round and the perfect playground for underwater adventures, with more than 30 dive sites and over 200 ancient shipwrecks to explore.

To help keep Blue Diamond Resorts top of mind for Canadians in search of a feel-good summer, Sunwing and the resort chain are also offering several perks for customers who book during the month of April. Customers will get exclusive access to reduced package rates and complimentary upgrades on rooms while supplies last*, including Diamond Club™ room categories, at participating properties in Cuba.

Plus, Sunwing customers can attend the ultimate summer kick-off event when they book a vacation package and stay at Grand Memories Santa Maria, Sanctuary at Grand Memories Santa Maria, Memories Paraiso Beach Resort or Starfish Cayo Santa Maria this May. For under $999, guests in paradise can enjoy an all inclusive getaway and access to Cuba’s hottest electronic dance music festival on May 11-14, 2023 and May 18-21, 2023, with beats from over 20 Canadian and international DJs, beach parties, pool parties and more.

For more information or to book a feel-good summer vacation with Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact a travel agent to make the most of great rates and exciting perks on last minute or future getaways.

*Terms and conditions apply.

