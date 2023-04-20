Laser Processing Market to Surge Past US$ 41.5 Billion by 2032 amid Increased Demand for Gas Lasers - According Persistence Market Research

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laser Processing Market revenue was estimated at US$ 17.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 % for the forecast period 2022 to 2032.



By the end of 2032, the laser processor market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 41.5 billion. Laser processor demand from the material processing segment is expected to dominate the market with a projected CAGR of 7.9% through 2032.

A laser processor is a piece of industrial machinery that employs laser technology to perform a variety of precision manufacturing processes. These include cutting, welding, engraving, drilling, and marking.

Laser processors can be integrated into production lines and are frequently used in automated manufacturing processes. They can be used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, medical devices, and jewellery.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33425

Laser processing systems are primarily preferred because they offer several advantages over conventional manufacturing processes, such as greater precision, speed, and versatility.

Precision holes in a variety of auto parts, including brake and exhaust systems can be made using laser drilling. This procedure makes sure that the holes are precisely sized and placed.

Precision and durability is an essential component for mechanical processes. The effectiveness and quality of various manufacturing units have all been enhanced by laser processing. In particular, it has become a crucial component of the automobile industry.

There are several types of laser processing technologies, including CO2 lasers, fiber lasers, and diode lasers. Each technology has its own advantages and limitations, and the choice of technology depends on the specific application and material being processed.

Key Takeaways from Laser Processing Market Study

The global laser processing market showcased a moderate CAGR of 9% in the historical period from 2017 to 2021.

of in the historical period from 2017 to 2021. The USA laser processing market size is expected to be worth US$ 6.5 billion by 2032.

by 2032. The United Kingdom laser processing market witnessed growth at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2021.

of from 2017 to 2021. China laser processing market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 6.2 billion in the next ten years.

Based on product, the gas lasers segment is predicted to expand at around 8% CAGR by the end of 2032.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33425

Competitive Landscape: Laser Processing Market

The market players are investing heavily in research and development for new and efficient products. The companies are also focusing on product launches to augment their market positions.

Suppliers are expanding into new markets with innovative additions to their product lines to command user interest. A few companies are focusing on laser processing technologies that work on different surfaces like wood and metal. The others players are working on high-power laser processors or tending to customization requirements.

A few recent developments in the Laser Processor Market:

In May 2021 – OPT lasers announced the launch of the PLH3D-15W, an updated model of laser processing devices. It has the ability to handle a variety of materials, such as wood, leather, fabrics, and plastic, the device is recognized as the most adaptable engraving laser in terms of materials.

Its small size enables it to fit into any industrial application. In contrast to infrared lasers, the equipment uses blue laser light, which is more effective. This equipment is perfect for heavy industrial applications.

More Exclusive Insights Available

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals segments in terms of

Product (gas lasers, solid state lasers, and fiber lasers),

(gas lasers, solid state lasers, and fiber lasers), Process (material processing, marking & engraving, micro-processing),

(material processing, marking & engraving, micro-processing), Application (automotive, aerospace, machine tools, electronics & microelectronics, medical, packaging),

(automotive, aerospace, machine tools, electronics & microelectronics, medical, packaging), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) from 2022 to 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33425

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Persistence Market Research's (PMR) highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com