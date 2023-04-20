The lignosulfonates market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lignosulfonates Market by Product, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449398/?utm_source=GNW

The global market for lignosulfonates has a competitive advantage over other substitutes, mainly due to their better water retarding capacity and higher sustainability.



By product, the sodium lignosulfonate segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of lignosulfonates market during 2022 to 2027.

Based on product, the sodium lignosulfonate is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.Sodium lignosulfonate is used majorly as a cement water-reducing agent.



It also finds application in oil drilling and animal feed. Thus, diverse applications are expected to drive sodium lignosulfonate demand.



By application, the oil well additives segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of lignosulfonates market during 2022 to 2027.

Based on application, the oil well additives is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Lignosulfonate has a unique structure and properties and serves different roles in the oil-well drilling industry.



Lignosulfonate is used in oil-well drilling fluids as thinning agents, thickening agents, clay stabilizers, fluid loss control agents, and other applications.



The lignosulfonates market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the lignosulfonates market from 2022 to 2027.Asia pacific is one of the key markets for lignosulfonates.



The region has high demand for lignosulfonates due to rising demand from various applications such as oil well additives, concreate additives and others.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 60%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 50%, Asia Pacific – 10%, Europe –20%, Middle East & Africa-5%, and Latin America-15%

The lignosulfonates report is dominated by players, such as Borregaard (Norway), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Sappi Limited (South Africa), Domsjo Fabriker (Sweden), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ingevity (US), Burgo Group (Italy), Dallas Group of America, Inc. (US), Green Agrochem (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry (Japan), Tianjin Yeats Additive Co., Ltd. (China) Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Cardinal Chemicals Pvt Ltd. (India), Abelin Polymers (India), Henan Yulin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) and others



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the lignosulfonates market based on product, application, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as partnership, joint venture and disinvestment undertaken by them in the market.



This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



Analysis of key drivers (binding and stabilization characteristics of lignosulfonates drive their usage in road dust control application, increasing oil extraction activities), restraints (high water solubility of product, inorganic electrolyte content), opportunities (potential applications in water treatment), and challenges (separation and product purification of lignosulfonates) influencing the growth of the lignosulfonates market.

development activities in the lignosulfonates market.

the lignosulfonates market across varied regions.

geographies, recent developments, and investments in the lignosulfonates market.

offerings of leading players like Borregaard (Norway), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Sappi Limited (South Africa), Domsjo Fabriker (Sweden), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. among others in the lignosulfonates market.

