Supercharging the Future: Supercapacitor Technology to Revolutionize Energy Storage

Westford, USA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supercapacitor Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period (2023-2030) and reach USD 11.09 billion by 2030. The market is being fueled by various factors, such as the increasing energy demand and the adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in supercapacitor technology, rising demand for renewable energy storage, and government initiatives and regulations. SkyQuest's report indicates that global energy consumption is projected to increase by 25% by 2040, leading to a greater need for energy efficiency and sustainable energy solutions.

SkyQuest's latest global research has led to the development of a hybrid supercapacitor with an energy density of 73 Wh/kg, which is a significant improvement over earlier technology. This was accomplished through the use of a unique electrode material. Additionally, IDTechEx reports that supercapacitor technology advancements have allowed for longer cycle life, with some supercapacitors able to withstand over one million cycles. These developments signify a significant improvement in supercapacitor technology compared to earlier generations.

Supercapacitor batteries are playing a vital role in providing energy-efficient and sustainable solutions in various applications, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and consumer electronics, due to their high power density, fast charging and discharging capabilities, and long cycle life.

Transportation Application Segment to Drive Higher Sales as There is Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient

The growing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions in the transportation industry has made the Transportation Application segment a significant contributor to the rapid development of the Supercapacitor Battery market. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030, according to a recent analysis. Technavio's report predicts the global supercapacitor market in the transportation sector will grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to become a dominant player in the Supercapacitor Battery market from 2022 to 2030, according to research analysis. SkyQuest forecasts that the region will grow at a CAGR of 18.82% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems is driving this expansion in the region. The Energy Storage Grand Challenge launched by the U.S. Department of Energy aims to accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of energy storage technologies in the United States, including advancing supercapacitor technology for various applications, such as electric vehicles and grid storage.

Electric Double-Layer Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Energy-efficient Solutions in Various Applications

The Supercapacitor Battery market is experiencing a trend where the Electric Double-Layer Type segment emerged as the dominant method in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. The driving force behind this is the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in various applications, including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and consumer electronics. This type of supercapacitor offers high power density, fast charging, and discharging capabilities, and longer cycle life compared to other types of supercapacitors.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is a significant force in the Supercapacitor Battery market, with a projected CAGR of 20.97% during the forecast period, according to SkyQuest. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the demand for energy-efficient solutions, and the presence of major players in the region. The Chinese government has set a target of having 20% of all new car sales be electric vehicles by 2025, while the Indian government aims to achieve 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030, which is expected further to boost the demand for supercapacitors in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Supercapacitor Battery market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Supercapacitor Battery Market

GODI India, a prominent Indian manufacturer of lithium-ion cells, has announced that it has produced India's first-ever 3000F high-power supercapacitors at its Hyderabad facility. According to a statement released by the startup, using these supercapacitors in conjunction with battery packs could enhance battery life in applications such as electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. Supercapacitors can be utilized as backup power sources in wind turbines, regenerative braking systems, smart grids, specialty UPS applications, and electric vehicles.

Skeleton Technologies, a company that specializes in supercapacitors and batteries, has joined a coalition of nine members, including Shell, to electrify mining equipment and introduced a new product, the SuperBattery. The SuperBattery does not use any cobalt, copper, nickel or graphite and can last for 50,000 cycles. Skeleton Technologies claims that its patented Curved Graphene material enables the SuperBattery to charge 100 times faster than standard lithium-ion batteries.

Key Questions Answered in Supercapacitor Battery Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

