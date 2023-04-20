Japan Mobile Mapping Markets Report 2022: A $35+ Billion Industry by 2030 with the Top Players Accounting for Approx 75% Market Share

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Mobile Mapping Market, By Component, By Type, By Application, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By 2030, the market is expected to be worth USD 35,860.5 million.

The Japan mobile mapping market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to increased adoption of satellite mapping technology and smart city projects. Furthermore, growing investment in strategic movements is expected to boost market expansion.

Furthermore, significant market participants are actively engaged in strategic activities such as collaborations, product launches, and joint ventures. The market is divided into components, types, applications, and end users.

Satellite mapping technology's increasing use, as well as its smooth integration into smartphones as well as Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices, is propelling market revenue growth.

To fulfil the demand for accurate and up-to-date spatial data, the increased utilisation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in 3D mapping, environmental control, machine control, accident investigation, including disaster response is driving the mobile mapping market. The mobile mapping market is supporting the creation of novel methods for automatic and speedy data collection, thanks to the help of the most recent 5G internet.



Digital piracy and data security remain major challenges for mobile mapping companies. Information about municipal planning, transportation, and utility administration is stored on mobile mapping data servers. Data hacking is a possibility, and these data may be exposed by cyberattacks such as phishing, malware, and spam.

Some pirates hack into accounts in order to steal legitimate users' credentials, which they subsequently sell on the dark web. The risk of data breach and data confidentiality is expected to constrain revenue growth in the mobile mapping market. Governments in certain places carefully limit access to public data.



Increasing investment in city planning and smart city projects



Smart cities are fast growing as a result of increased urbanisation and government-supported programmes around the world. A smart city cannot exist in the absence of a 3D map. Mobile mapping technology for smart cities aims to improve people's quality of life by optimising resources and maintaining sustainability through 3D city modelling, autonomous navigation, traffic and disaster management, digitising roadway property, and pollution reduction.



Companies such as Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, and others are utilising mobile mapping technologies for augmented reality 3D models. As a result of 3D urban modelling for mobility, sustainability, IoT, and autonomous driving, the mobile mapping business has grown dramatically.

Furthermore, increased 5G technology connectivity has unlocked bandwidths of more than 1 GHz, enabling quality of service to both consumers and mobile mapping technology vendors via a reduction in latency with real-time data transmission. Thanks to 5G technology, mobile mapping firms can now show GIS assets with exact and scalable 3D representations of objects such as buildings, trees, and light posts, as well as night vision photographs. Investments in city planning and smart city projects have increased, as have advancements.



Increasing demand for terrestrial mobile mapping in logistics and transportation especially for aging population

The mobile mapping market is giving new possibilities for establishing new databases and updating old databases in areas such as transportation, utility management, and city planning. Google, Microsoft, Apple, and others are continuing to deploy mobile mapping technologies for aerial photogrammetry or terrestrial surveying using 360 long-lasting real sense cameras (LiDAR).

In the monitoring environment, mobile navigation Geographic Information System (GIS) is becoming increasingly popular. Environmental scientists are using mobile mapping GIS tools to assist with tasks such as storm and hurricane forecasting and monitoring. The revenue rise in the mobile mapping sector is being driven by a NASA-funded research project focusing on environmental monitoring and natural resource management.

Competitive Landscape



The top players in the market held around 75% market share.

The prominent players operating in the Japan mobile mapping market include Topcon Corporation, PASCO Corporation, NV5 Japan, Inc., Esri India Technologies, Genesys International, McElhanney companies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Quantum Spatial, Timmons Group, Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd., and others.

Genesys International Corporation is an Indian mapping, surveying, and geospatial services company. In advanced mapping, surveying, and geospatial services, they are a leader. The company provide specialist services in the Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domains with a team of over 2000 professionals and extensive experience.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5212.06 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35860.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered Japan

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Topcon Corporation

PASCO Corporation

NV5 Japan, Inc.

Esri India Technologies

Genesys International

McElhanney companies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Quantum Spatial

Timmons Group

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

Segments Overview:



By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The software segment is estimated to hold the highest growth rate of 27.8% over the forecast period.



By Type

Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping

Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping

Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

Aerial Mobile Mapping

The vehicle/land based mobile mapping segment held more than 55% of the market share in 2021.



By Application

Emergency Response Planning

Internet Applications

Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management

Road Inventory and Asset Management

Digital Twins Applications

Others

The internet applications segment is likely to cross the mark of US$ 135 billion by 2030 in terms of revenue.



By End Users

Agriculture

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate

Retail

Mining

Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

Others

The real estate segment held the opportunity cost of US$ 3,158.6 million. In addition to that, the transport and logistics segment held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021.

