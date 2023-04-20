Network Interface Card (NIC) Market Size to Surpass US$ 11.3 billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the global Network Interface Card (NIC) Market is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.5% and reach a revenue of US$ 11.3 billion by the end of 2033.



Network interface cards are hardware components that are important for any electronic device to connect to a network or the Internet. A network interface card provides a network connection for both wireless and wired connectivity. NICs receive data generated by a user's device and convert it into data packets, which are then interpreted by the network interface card of the receiving end-user device. Thus, network interface cards serve as middleware for data transmission between computer devices and data networks.

A network interface card can also be called a network adapter, LAN adapter, physical network interface, or Ethernet card. These cards have a MAC (media access control) address; this MAC address acts as a unique identification for a device in a network, which helps in delivering data accurately to users in any network.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, Ethernet NICs are estimated to account for a leading market share and their sales are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2033.

Application in wireless communication devices is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033.

By end user, the use of network interface cards by data centers is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 10.9% through 2033.

East Asia accounts for 34.2% share of the global network interface card market, followed by North America with a market share of 23%.

“Demand for high-speed data transfer and increasing number of connected devices are set to drive the growth of the NIC market over the coming years. The need for efficient and speedy data transmission is expected to increase with the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), leading to higher demand for high-performance network interface cards.” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Increasing Implementation of IoT and 5G Worldwide Fueling Demand for NICs

Demand for NICs is being driven by the need for faster and more reliable network connections. The increasing demand for high-speed internet access, growth of cloud computing, and increasing use of virtualization are contributing to the sales of NICs. Additionally, the emergence of 5G networks is expected to further drive demand for network interface cards, as 5G networks require higher-speed connections.

Market Key Players

Important Key Players for Network Interface Card (NIC) Market are NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., MACOM, BONN Elektronik GmbH, OPHIR RF, Infineon Technologies AG, CML Microsystems PLC, Broadcom, Analog Devices, ETL Systems Ltd, Analogic Corporation, ETS-Lindgren, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd and more

Recent Developments

April 20, 2023 - Intel Continues to Dominate the NIC Market : Intel Corporation, a leading technology company, continues to dominate the NIC market with its wide range of Ethernet NICs that cater to various networking needs, including data centers, enterprise networks, and cloud computing. Intel's NICs are known for their performance, reliability, and advanced features, making them a top choice for many customers.

: Intel Corporation, a leading technology company, continues to dominate the NIC market with its wide range of Ethernet NICs that cater to various networking needs, including data centers, enterprise networks, and cloud computing. Intel's NICs are known for their performance, reliability, and advanced features, making them a top choice for many customers. Broadcom and Mellanox Compete for Market Share: Broadcom Inc., a global semiconductor company, and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a leading networking solutions provider, are two major players in the NIC market, competing for market share. Both companies offer a diverse portfolio of NICs, including Ethernet NICs with advanced capabilities such as RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) and NVMe over Fabrics, which are used in high-performance computing (HPC) and data center environments.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on the network interface card market is segmented based on

Type (Ethernet NICs, wireless NICs)

(Ethernet NICs, wireless NICs) Application (wireless communication devices [firewall, bridges, repeaters], wired communication devices [hubs, switches, routers, telephones]),

(wireless communication devices [firewall, bridges, repeaters], wired communication devices [hubs, switches, routers, telephones]), End user (data centers, networking service providers, telecom operators, enterprises/corporates, others),

(data centers, networking service providers, telecom operators, enterprises/corporates, others), Region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, and the Middle East and Africa).

For additional information on how the network interface card market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

